Michael Carrick drops fresh injury update after Man Utd star misses training before Man City clash

Manchester United have been handed another Luke Shaw fitness concern ahead of Sunday's huge Manchester derby.

The 31-year-old defender was left out of the squad in their 4-0 win over Sabah FK after being withdrawn against Everton with cramp.

Red Devils boss Michael Carrick has now explained the decision before this weekend's big clash at Old Trafford.

What did Michael Carrick say about Luke Shaw's absence?

© Imago

Shaw did not train in front of the cameras on Wednesday and was subsequently omitted from United's squad for their return to Champions League action against Sabah.

Carrick revealed that the decision was primarily precautionary after Shaw came off during the recent game against Everton.

"It's a little bit of that [managing him]," Carrick told TNT Sports. "He came off the other day with a little bit of cramp. We didn't want to take any risks really. We tried to manage him, so we will see how he is after this one."

Shaw travelled with the squad and watched from the sidelines, as Patrick Dorgu took his place at left-back despite being used further forward for much of Carrick's reign.

Will Luke Shaw play against Man City?

© Imago / Every Second Media

Shaw will presumably come straight back into the side if he is fully fit, particularly for a fixture as important as the Manchester derby.

However, given his long history of injury problems, it would hardly be a surprise if United are once again forced to manage his workload.

Carrick has already shown he is willing to use Dorgu in different roles, and the Dane could therefore retain his place at left-back against City if there is even the slightest doubt over Shaw's fitness.

United certainly won't want to risk Shaw and lose him for a longer period, especially given they still have plenty of issues to solve in that position.