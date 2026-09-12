Premier League Gameweek 4
Leeds
Sep 14, 2026 8.00pm
Elland Road
Newcastle

Leeds lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI as Daniel Farke makes eight changes for Premier League clash

By | , Last updated:

Eight changes at Elland Road: Predicted Leeds XI vs. Newcastle
© Iconsport / SPI

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke could make as many as eight changes to his starting lineup when the Whites host Newcastle United in Monday's Premier League fixture.

Leeds return to top-flight duty on the back of a chaotic 6-3 loss to Chelsea in the EFL Cup third round, although Farke deployed what can be described as a majority second-string team for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

For the visit of the Magpies, Farke should retain just three of the starters from the showdown with the Blues; defensive duo James Justin and Tarik Muharemovic, and midfielder Ethan Ampadu.

Second-choice goalkeeper Michael Zetterer will hand the gloves back over to James Trafford, while Nico Elvedi is expected to demote Jaka Bijol back down to the substitutes' bench.

Mainstay Ampadu will be rejoined by Anton Stach, Ao Tanaka, Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson in the bank of five, as Daniel James, Harry Wilson, Sean Longstaff and Melvin Bard make way.

Lukas Nmecha and Brenden Aaronson can also expect to be sacrificed - the latter in spite of his goal at Stamford Bridge - as Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin link arms in the final third again.

Calvert-Lewin also found the net off the bench against Chelsea, and the striker has scored seven Premier League goals against Newcastle already, making the Magpies his favourite opponent in the competition.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Trafford; Justin, Muharemovic, Elvedi; Bogle, Stach, Tanaka, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

> Click here to see how Newcastle could line up against Leeds

Leeds vs. Newcastle Premier League Match Preview ⚪⚫ | "An Outlandish Prediction..."
Google Preferred Source
Author photo

Written by

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe