Team News: Levante vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Levante on Sunday afternoon.

The Catalan outfit are top of the La Liga table on 12 points, while Levante are 11th in the division on five points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

LEVANTE

Out: None

Doubtful: Karl Etta Eyong (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ryan; Perez, Dela, Mandi, Sanchez; Rey; Brugue, Bardeli, Olasgasti, Fernandez; Romero

BARCELONA

Out: Frenkie de Jong (knee), Roony Bardghji (knee)

Doubtful: Eric Garcia (nose)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Fermin, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon