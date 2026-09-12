La Liga Gameweek 5
Levante
Sep 13, 2026 3.15pm
0
2
LIVE Estadio Ciudad de Valencia
Barcelona
  • goal Xavi Espart 5'
  • goal Lamine Yamal 19'

Team News: Levante vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Levante vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Levante on Sunday afternoon.

The Catalan outfit are top of the La Liga table on 12 points, while Levante are 11th in the division on five points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

LEVANTE VS. BARCELONA

LEVANTE

Out: None

Doubtful: Karl Etta Eyong (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ryan; Perez, Dela, Mandi, Sanchez; Rey; Brugue, Bardeli, Olasgasti, Fernandez; Romero

BARCELONA

Out: Frenkie de Jong (knee), Roony Bardghji (knee)

Doubtful: Eric Garcia (nose)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Fermin, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon

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