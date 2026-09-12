Barcelona finances explained: Why record £850m-plus revenue has not solved huge debt problem

Barcelona have returned to the billion-euro revenue club, but the Catalan giants are still carrying close to €2bn in wider financial liabilities as the cost of the Camp Nou redevelopment and years of aggressive financing continue to weigh heavily.

The contrast is striking.

Barcelona generated more than €1bn in revenue during the 2025-26 financial year, becoming only the second club after Real Madrid to cross that threshold.

Yet the club still reported a €17.8m loss, while total debt and wider financial commitments stood at around €1.84bn in June 2026 and are expected to rise further.

The explanation is not simply that Barcelona are spending too much on transfers.

The biggest factor is the Espai Barca redevelopment project, while high wages, operating costs, interest payments, historic borrowing and revenue brought forward from future years all continue to influence the club's finances.

In other words, record turnover does not automatically mean Barcelona have large amounts of cash available.

Why record revenue does not mean Barcelona have cash to spend

Barcelona's commercial recovery has been substantial.

Commercial revenue reached €564.1m last season, helped by agreements with Nike and Spotify, while Barca Licensing and Merchandising generated €189.5m.

However, the club's cost base remains enormous.

The wage bill rose to €573.7m in 2025-26, an increase of €63.7m in a single year, with the men's first team and academy accounting for around €421.6m.

Barcelona also paid more than €90m in interest during the campaign.

Those costs help explain how a club capable of generating more than €1bn can still finish the year in the red.

There is also the legacy of previous financing decisions.

In 2022, Barcelona sold 25% of their La Liga television rights for the following 25 years to Sixth Street for €667.5m.

That provided an immediate injection of money at a difficult time, but it also reduced future income, with around €40m a year now directed away from the club.

The strategy helped Barcelona remain competitive when liquidity was scarce, but it effectively converted future revenue into cash that had already been spent.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Iconsport

How Camp Nou became Barcelona's biggest financial bet

The largest part of Barcelona's current borrowing is linked to Espai Barca.

More than €1.2bn of the club's wider debt position is connected to the redevelopment of Camp Nou and the surrounding project.

What was originally conceived as a much cheaper renovation has become considerably more expensive over time.

Barcelona are now expected to require a further €300m in financing to complete the work, which would take the overall cost of the project towards €1.8bn.

The club's logic is that the investment will eventually pay for itself.

Once fully operational, the rebuilt Camp Nou is expected to hold around 105,000 supporters and generate approximately €250m in additional annual revenue.

The problem is timing.

Barcelona returned to Camp Nou in November, but initially with only 45,401 seats available.

Capacity later increased beyond 62,000, but the stadium is still operating well below its eventual level and full completion is not expected until 2028.

That means Barcelona are already carrying the cost of the project before receiving its full financial benefit.

Matchday income has started to improve, particularly through hospitality, but not yet at the level required to transform the club's balance sheet.

Why Barcelona's debt could rise before it improves

The pressure is unlikely to disappear immediately.

Barcelona face sizeable debt maturities in the coming years, including approximately €149m in 2026-27 and €345m in 2027-28.

After the end of the last financial year, the club also issued another €105m in debt with a 10-year maturity and an annual interest rate of 5.14%.

Around €600m of the wider debt position is not directly linked to Espai Barca and instead reflects older financial liabilities, operating commitments and cash-flow requirements.

Transfer spending is part of the picture, but not the main explanation.

Barcelona owed around €82.3m to other clubs in outstanding transfer payments at the end of last season, a relatively modest figure compared with the overall scale of their liabilities.

More important is the way some of those payments are financed.

When Barcelona signed Anthony Gordon, for example, the initial payment to Newcastle United was delayed as Barcelona structured their summer spending around limited immediate liquidity, while the Catalan club used external borrowing to ensure the selling club received the money due.

That illustrates the club's central financial challenge.

Barcelona are generating huge revenues, but they are also having to borrow in order to bridge the gap between today's obligations and the income they expect to receive from the completed Camp Nou in future years.

For 2026-27, the club are forecasting revenue of more than €1.1bn.

At the same time, the wage bill is projected to rise again to a club-record €648.9m.

Barcelona are therefore no longer facing the same immediate financial crisis that threatened them several years ago.

The question now is whether their record-breaking revenues can grow quickly enough to outpace the cost of the debt, wages and infrastructure commitments accumulated on the way back.