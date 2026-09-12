Championship transfer news: Wolves allow Santiago Bueno, Pedro Lima exits to Mexico, Brazil

Santiago Bueno and Pedro Lima have left Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign for Club America and Sao Paulo respectively.

Earlier this week, Wolves announced the signing of former Sunderland attacker Bertrand Traore on a free transfer.

The deal was significant because it led to Bueno being left out of Cesar Peixoto's squad until at least the start of 2027.

With transfer windows in a number of countries still open, it remained to be seen where the Uruguay international would move, presumably on loan at this stage of the market.

On Friday night, Wolves announced that the centre-back would be signing for Mexican giants Club America, initially on loan but with there being an option to buy.

Wishing the best of luck to Santi Bueno, who will spend the season on loan at @ClubAmerica_EN ? pic.twitter.com/HOwPrtxNJB — Wolves (@Wolves) September 11, 2026

Wolves 'most difficult transfer' of summer

Speaking to the club's official website, technical director Matt Jackson admitted that extra time was required to secure a suitable move for someone who was voted the supporters Player of the Season for 2025-26.

Jackson said: "This was our most difficult move of the whole window due to the circumstances. We were aware that there were open markets which may suit Santi after our deadline, and when we had too many players for the 25-man squad, it was unfortunately him who missed out.

"Santi’s an outstanding person and professional. He’s never a moment’s trouble and trains really hard, but teams coming out of the Premier League often have to manage squad size, and I think we’ve done pretty well, with Santi getting this opportunity.

"For his international career he needs to play regular football. It didn’t look like being the case with us, so you find the best available option, and he’s joining a big club in Mexico, in a competitive league which will suit him."

Bueno leaves Wolves having made 85 appearances for the club in all competitions since his arrival in the summer of 2023.

✍️ O São Paulo acertou a contratação do lateral-direito Pedro Lima, de 20 anos, que chega por empréstimo do Wolverhampton, da Inglaterra, até 30 de junho de 2027.



➡️ Saiba mais > https://t.co/mCiT5Bwdyu#VamosSãoPaulo ?? pic.twitter.com/WJQARt0ps9 — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) September 11, 2026

Wolves send Lima to Brazil on loan

Meanwhile, right-back Pedro Lima has been allowed to join Sao Paulo on loan until June.

The 20-year-old had made one start and one substitute outing this campaign, but Peixoto views Kieran Trippier and Jackson Tchatchoua as his two preferred choices for that side of his backline.

With Lima having accumulated just 591 minutes across 18 matches for Wolves since his arrival in July 2024, he is in desperate need of first-team minutes.

Wolves will hope that Lima can break into the first team at Sao Paulo, who sit in 10th place in the Brasileiro table.