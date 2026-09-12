Man Utd vs Man City : Three key battles that could decide Manchester derby

Manchester United welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford on Sunday in a derby that could be shaped by three individual battles across the pitch.

United have collected four points from their opening three Premier League matches, while City have made a perfect start with three wins from three to sit top of the table on goal difference.

Enzo Maresca's side therefore arrive with the stronger momentum, but derby matches rarely follow a straightforward script.

With several of the Premier League's leading players expected to feature, the contest could ultimately be decided by which side gains the upper hand in a handful of key matchups.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

The most obvious battle is also potentially the most decisive.

Erling Haaland has started the campaign in typically prolific fashion, scoring five times in five appearances for Manchester City and adding another two goals against Porto in the Champions League.

His record against Manchester United should also give the Norwegian confidence heading into the weekend.

Haaland has scored eight goals in 10 appearances against the Red Devils and will again be the focal point of City's attack at Old Trafford.

That places significant responsibility on Harry Maguire, who is expected to operate in the centre of United's defence.

The 33-year-old will know that allowing Haaland space to attack in transition would be particularly dangerous.

Maguire is unlikely to want a repeated foot race with City's number nine, meaning United's defensive line and midfield pressure will have to limit the quality of service reaching him.

Where Maguire can compete more comfortably is in physical and aerial situations.

His ability to challenge Haaland in the box, defend crosses and prevent the striker from establishing early position could be crucial.

United have conceded twice in each of their three Premier League games this season, so containing City's biggest goal threat will inevitably be one of their main priorities.

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Bruno Fernandes vs Elliot Anderson

If Haaland represents City's most obvious attacking danger, Bruno Fernandes remains the player most capable of making Manchester United function in the final third.

The Portugal international has begun the Premier League season in excellent form, scoring three goals and providing one assist from his first three league appearances.

He also found the net against Sabah in United's Champions League victory on Thursday.

Fernandes is expected to return to his familiar number 10 role for the derby, where his ability to find space between midfield and defence will be central to United's chances of disrupting City.

That could bring him into direct competition with Elliot Anderson.

The England international is still adapting to life at the Etihad Stadium following his high-profile move from Nottingham Forest, but his defensive work and intensity could make him important in limiting Fernandes's influence.

Anderson may be asked to prevent United's captain from receiving cleanly between the lines and to restrict his ability to turn and release runners ahead of him.

There is also an interesting transfer subplot.

Manchester United had previously shown interest in Anderson but were not prepared to meet the valuation required to sign him.

Now, the £116m Manchester City signing could be tasked with stopping their most influential attacking midfielder.

Fernandes has four goals and five assists against Manchester City since arriving in England, so winning this central battle could go a long way towards determining which side controls the derby.

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The duel between Bryan Mbeumo and Josko Gvardiol could be the most tactically direct of the three.

Mbeumo has quickly become an important part of Manchester United's attack and has scored twice in his opening three Premier League appearances this season.

Operating primarily from the right, he regularly looks to attack inside rather than simply remain on the touchline.

That movement could bring him directly into Gvardiol's defensive zone.

The Croatia international has established himself as one of the Premier League's leading left-sided defenders and has started the season strongly for City.

His physical strength and ability to defend one-on-one situations make him a difficult opponent, but Mbeumo's acceleration and movement into central areas could force Gvardiol into difficult decisions.

If the City defender follows him inside, United may be able to create space on the outside.

If he holds his position, Mbeumo could find opportunities to receive between City's midfield and defence.

That makes the battle about more than simply who wins individual duels.

It could also influence how much freedom United have to attack City's left side and whether Mbeumo can find the spaces from which he is most dangerous.

United have looked increasingly threatening in attack over their recent matches, but reducing Mbeumo's influence would remove one of their clearest routes towards goal.

City may begin the derby as the team in better form, but if Maguire can frustrate Haaland, Fernandes can escape Anderson and Mbeumo can find a way past Gvardiol, Old Trafford could provide a very different challenge from anything Maresca's side have faced so far this season.