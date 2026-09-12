Man Utd vs. Man City: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Manchester derby

The first Manchester derby of the 2026-27 season takes centre stage on Sunday, when Manchester United welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are currently 11th in the standings with four points from three games, while the Citizens are top of the table with a maximum nine points from three outings.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Manchester United vs. Manchester City kick off?

The Manchester derby will kick off at 4:30pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Manchester United vs. Manchester City being played?

The Premier League encounter will take place at the historic Old Trafford, which can hold a capacity of 74,244 supporters.

The corresponding fixture during the 2025-26 Premier League campaign ended in a 2-0 victory to Manchester United, with that clash taking place in January 2026.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Manchester City in the UK

TV channels

Manchester United's clash with Manchester City will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Online streaming

Alternatively, viewers can stream the action live from Old Trafford via the Sky Sports+ app or through NOW TV.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Manchester United and Manchester City?

Manchester United have made a shaky start to the season, losing to Hull City, beating Ipswich Town and drawing 2-2 with Everton last time out, leaving them on four points from three fixtures.

A victory against Manchester City could, therefore, be pivotal for Michael Carrick's side to start putting together a positive run of results, while defeat will see the pressure begin to rise under the manager.

Meanwhile, the Citizens are aiming to stay flawless under new manager Enzo Maresca in the league, having recorded three wins from three Premier League fixtures.

Man City, as a result, lead the Premier League table on goal difference, and they will be eager to maintain their position at the top of the standings by collecting all three points.

> Our full preview of Manchester United vs. Manchester City can be viewed here