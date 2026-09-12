Manchester derby predictions: Man Utd "won't have a problem" as Man City "weaknesses" highlighted

Derby fever hits Manchester once again on Sunday afternoon, as for the 199th time in history, Manchester United and Manchester City play a competitive football match.

The Red Devils welcome the Sky Blues to Old Trafford in gameweek four of the 2026-27 Premier League season, on the back of winning just one of their first three top-flight fixtures of the season and painfully dropping two points in a 2-2 draw with Everton last time out.

In contrast, Enzo Maresca has made the perfect start to life in the Citizens hotseat - at least as far as the Premier League and Champions League is concerned - and the visitors are on the hunt for their fifth win on the spin in all tournaments.

Ahead of Sunday's main event, the Sports Mole team picks who they think will come out on top in the Manchester derby.

Barney Corkhill, Editor - Man City

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I am wary of backing against Man United in the Manchester derby, more than any other game, because it is exactly the type of fixture they can suddenly turn up for, playing significantly above the level they otherwise show against less glamorous opposition.

There is of course the danger of that happening again here, and even more so with Pep Guardiola no longer in charge of their noisy neighbours, but I still find it difficult to look past Man City.

Man United's defence has looked incredibly leaky, and conceded two goals in each of their games against Hull, Ipswich and Everton - three teams who may well be among the lowest scorers this season - doesn't bode well going into a showdown with Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki et al.

I still don't think this Man City will hit the heights of Guardiola's, despite their perfect start, but I do think that this particular game is a nice match-up for them.

Matt Law, Football Editor - Man United

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Perhaps heart over head here, but I just don’t think Man United get beat on Sunday. Man City have had a strong start to the season on paper, but there are certainly weaknesses in their side that Man United can exploit.

Man United have been excellent going forward this season, and if they can find a way to keep the door shut down the other end, I see Carrick’s side shading this.

I’ve just got a feeling for the Red Devils here.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator - Draw

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Derby day has not always gone according to the script of late, as Man City have won just one of their last four Premier League games against Man United, whose fixtures this season have been nothing if not entertaining.

Both clubs also registered the most shots on target in the first three gameweeks - 19 apiece - so a high-scoring stalemate could very well be on the cards.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter - Man City

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While Manchester United will be buoyed by their midweek Champions League win, they face a much tougher challenge on Sunday against a Manchester City side that has won each of their last four games under new manager Enzo Maresca, despite not performing at their absolute best.

I expect goals at both ends as neither defence has been watertight at the start of this season, but City's recent win over Porto in a hostile atmosphere serves as the perfect preparation for this intriguing showdown behind enemy lines.

Man City have failed to win three of their last four visits to Old Trafford, but if Man United cannot keep goal machine Erling Haaland quiet up front, the Citizens should have what it takes to rise to the occasion, claim all three points and the bragging rights, 10 years on from Pep Guardiola’s first Manchester derby triumph.

Joel Lefevre, Reporter - Man United

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While United have not looked nearly as sharp to begin this season as they did when Michael Carrick took charge, they won’t have a problem getting up for this game. The Red Devils have kept a clean sheet in their last two derbies at Old Trafford, and I believe they can expose the Sky Blues on the counter.

Both teams have been hot and cold to this stage of the campaign, but Man United should feel confident about their recent home form against their arch-rivals, and that will give them a psychological edge going into this fixture.

Babatunde Kolawole, Reporter - Man United

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I believe Manchester United will triumph against City simply due to their ability to exploit the spaces City leave when committing players forward.

United are likely to be dangerous in transition, with their pace and direct attacking options capable of causing problems behind City's defence.

The derby atmosphere could also work in United's favour, particularly if they start aggressively and unsettle the visitors early. City may dominate possession, but United do not need the ball to create opportunities as they proved last season.