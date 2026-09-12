Crystal Palace games Axel Disasi will miss after 'reckless' challenge on Jack Clarke

Crystal Palace defender Axel Disasi has been shown a straight red card by referee Chris Kavanagh during Saturday's Premier League clash against Ipswich Town at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles took an early lead through Anan Khalaili inside the opening 15 minutes, but Ipswich responded with a superb header from Emersonn to bring the visitors level.

The complexion of the contest changed completely in the 34th minute, when Disasi was dismissed for a reckless challenge on Jack Clarke, with Kavanagh showing no hesitation in reaching for the red card.

It was a dreadful challenge from Disasi, who charged towards Clarke before launching into a high-footed lunge that caught the Ipswich player around the shin area and left Kavanagh with little choice but to take decisive action.

There appeared to be no doubt whatsoever in the referee's mind, although Disasi could be seen waiting near the tunnel entrance afterwards to see whether VAR would overturn the decision.

Axel Disasi red card: Crystal Palace games the defender will miss

Crystal Palace took the lead against Ipswich through Anan Khalaili, but the game has turned on its head with goals from Emersonn and Leif Davis giving the visitors a 2-1 lead at half time.



Palace are also down to 10, Axel Disasi seeing red for this studs up challenge on Jack… pic.twitter.com/n5kjzo1dmz — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) September 12, 2026

The dismissal was a straight red, meaning Disasi is set to receive a three-match domestic suspension for serious foul play.

Palace face Lech Poznan in their next Europa League fixture in midweek, and Disasi will be available for that match because his domestic suspension does not carry over to European competition.

The centre-back will, however, miss the Premier League meeting with Leeds United at Selhurst Park before also sitting out Palace's trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.

Disasi will then be available for the Eagles' European meeting with Lyon, unless he receives another red card in the Europa League, but his suspension will stretch into October.

The Frenchman is therefore also set to miss the Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on October 22, which will be the final match of his three-game ban.

Axel Disasi mistake could cost Crystal Palace points vs Ipswich Town

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Disasi joined Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea during the summer transfer window, and Pierre Sage will be deeply frustrated by an incident that has left his side facing a difficult battle against Ipswich with 10 men.

Although Ipswich had already found an equaliser before the dismissal, the red card has completely altered the dynamics of the contest and made Palace's task of reclaiming the lead considerably more difficult.

The Eagles appeared to have turned a corner after suffering back-to-back defeats, responding with two victories across all competitions, but Disasi's moment of indiscipline could now cost them precious points at Selhurst Park and leave Sage with an unwanted defensive headache for the matches ahead.