Chelsea vs Hull City: Interesting Morgan Rogers stat emerges after early goal in Premier League clash

Morgan Rogers has continued his electric start to life at Chelsea, scoring the opening goal against Hull City in Saturday's Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Rogers joined the Blues from Aston Villa during the summer transfer window for a club-record £117m fee and has wasted little time showing why Chelsea were prepared to break their transfer record for his signature.

The England international enjoyed a superb spell at Villa, scoring 31 goals and providing 29 assists to earn his big-money move to west London, and his influence has continued to grow since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old also found the net against Arsenal in last week's 2-1 London derby defeat, and has now registered three goals and four assists already this season.

Morgan Rogers joins Chelsea heroes after early goal

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Rogers collected Joao Pedro's pass before surging into the penalty area and unleashing a thunderous left-footed strike inside the opening seven minutes, giving Chelsea an early advantage at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have developed quite a habit of striking early this season, with their first four Premier League goals arriving in the first, fourth, second and now seventh minutes respectively, underlining just how quickly they have found their rhythm in front of goal.

According to OptaJoe, Rogers has also become just the fifth different player to score or assist in each of Chelsea's first four Premier League games of a season, putting himself in rather illustrious company.

The attacking midfielder has joined Chelsea legends Didier Drogba (2010-11), Cesc Fabregas (2014-15), Diego Costa (2014-15 and 2016-17) and Eden Hazard (2018-19) in achieving the feat, further underlining the remarkable consistency Rogers has shown since making the move to Stamford Bridge.

Can Chelsea pick up a positive home result against Hull City?

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Chelsea enjoyed the lion's share of possession during the first half, but Xabi Alonso will have been left scratching his head at the interval after Hull City turned the game on its head with two goals before the break.

Mohamed Belloumi scored twice to put the Blues on the back foot, with Jorrel Hato enduring a particularly difficult afternoon as Chelsea's defensive frailties once again came to the fore.

Chelsea are now without a clean sheet in their last 20 Premier League matches, while they have conceded at least twice in each of their five matches against Premier League opposition this season.