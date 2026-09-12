Xabi Alonso says Chelsea have a "very complete" £60m star who's just like one Real Madrid legend

Joao Pedro has made a sensational start to life under Xabi Alonso at Chelsea, earning comparisons with both Karim Benzema and Erling Haaland.

The Brazil international was named Premier League Player of the Month for August after scoring twice and assisting twice in his first three matches.

Alonso now believes the £60m star possesses many of the same qualities as former Real Madrid legend Benzema and is already on Haaland's level.

Xabi Alonso says Joao Pedro is just like Karim Benzema

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Alonso has been hugely impressed by Pedro since taking charge at Chelsea, particularly by the 24-year-old's mentality and ambition.

"I would say yes," Alonso said when asked whether Pedro is on the same level as Haaland, via Sky Sports. "He has been top. Not just football-wise, personality-wise. His maturity, his desire."

The Chelsea boss then drew comparisons with Benzema, his former teammate at Real Madrid.

"In many things he reminds me of Benzema," Alonso added. "Because he is good in the box, he is good out of the box, he is good coming to the left side, he is good with the head."

"He is very complete, and he is intelligent."

That is high praise considering Benzema scored 354 goals in 658 appearances for Real Madrid and established himself as one of the greatest forwards of his generation.

Is Joao Pedro as good as Erling Haaland?

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Is Pedro really as good as Haaland? Probably not yet, but there is a reason the comparison is being made.

The Brazilian has been outstanding for Chelsea so far this season - following up a blistering pre-season with two goals and two assists in his opening three Premier League matches.

He has also formed an exciting front three with Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers.

That early form has made Pedro a hugely popular FPL pick alongside Haaland, but sustained excellence over an entire season is what will determine whether he can genuinely be considered among the Premier League's elite No.9s.

His versatility certainly gives him an advantage. Pedro can operate as a traditional striker, drop into midfield or drift into wider areas, giving Alonso the sort of adaptable forward he clearly values.

If he can maintain this level throughout the 2026/27 campaign, then the Haaland comparison will become much easier to justify.

For now, though, Pedro is still chasing the level of a striker who has dominated English football for several years.