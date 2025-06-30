Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Joao Pedro is reportedly flying out to the United States to complete a medical ahead of a £60m switch to Chelsea.

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro has reportedly set off for the United States in order to complete a move to Chelsea.

The 23-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League after impressing since his switch from Championship outfit Watford.

Pedro became Brighton's first-ever European goalscorer during the 2023-24 campaign during the club's Europa League adventure.

The Brazilian has kept up his attacking antics this term, bagging 10 goals and providing six assists across 27 Premier League appearances.

Since making the transfer from the Hornets to the Seagulls during the summer of 2023, Pedro has scored on 30 occasions for the South Coast club.

Pedro flying out to the United States?

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Brighton star Pedro is edging towards a high-profile switch to Chelsea this summer.

The report claims that the 23-year-old is on his way to the United States, where he is set to link up with his new teammates.

It is understood that Pedro will complete the final part of medical tests in North America before officially signing for the Stamford Bridge club.

It has been reported that Brighton and Chelsea have agreed a deal in the region of £60m for the talents of the three-time international.

Securing his long-term future at the top level of English football, Pedro has supposedly agreed to a seven-year contract in West London.

Straight to work for Pedro

After the completion of his medical, it is believed that Pedro will be immediately available to take to the field for his new employers.

As a result, it is likely that the Brazilian could play a part for Chelsea in the latter stages of this summer's Club World Cup in the United States.

Enzo Maresca's men face South American giants Palmeiras in the quarter-finals on Friday night, before a potential semi-final clash with Manchester City next week.