Preview: PEC Zwolle vs. Feyenoord - prediction, team news, lineups

Without a win over Feyenoord in seven years, PEC Zwolle welcome their Rotterdam opponents to MAC³PARK Stadion on Sunday for matchday six's Eredivisie action.

The visitors head to Zwolle after a 5-1 hammering by Barcelona in the Champions League, but Giovanni van Bronckhorst will welcome a trip to a side that De Stadionclub have historically dominated.

Match preview

PEC face the daunting prospect of a visit from Feyenoord this weekend, aware of their inability to muster anything of significance in this fixture for years.

A 3-1 victory in 2019 ended a five-match winless sequence in their head-to-head, during which they drew two; however, they have endured misery since, suffering 13 consecutive defeats.

Failing to find the net in eight of those contests, the one-sided nature of this fixture leaves Henry van der Vegt scratching his head as to how a positive result can be masterminded on Sunday.

Blauwvingers are not helped by their underwhelming start to the 2026-27 season, which has seen them lose three of their five matches, with a 2-0 win at Heerenveen their only success and a rare clean sheet — the Zwolle outfit's third of 2026.

That historical disadvantage and PEC's struggles this season accentuate the magnitude of the challenge ahead this weekend, even if they will hope to catch Feyenoord on a bad day after their midweek thrashing in Europe.

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Van Bronckhorst could do little on his return to a club he represented in his career, as Hansi Flick's Barca ran riot at Camp Nou.

Back in the Eredivisie, the away side aim to move on from that defeat as they chase their fourth victory in six games.

While SBV Excelsior, FC Twente and Fortuna Sittard all sit one point behind the Pride of the South, AZ Alkmaar dropping points on Friday night gives the third-placed Rotterdam outfit the opportunity to move within two points of first place, hours before second-placed PSV Eindhoven host Sparta Rotterdam.

Given that all of Feyenoord's league victories this term have come away at Sparta (1-0), Cambuur (5-2) and NEC (3-1), the travelling fans will back their side to secure another success and continue their dominance of this fixture.

Averaging three goals per match in those away games indeed stands Van Bronckhorst's men in good stead as they look to get the better of this weekend's hosts and extend their seven-year unbeaten streak in this matchup.

PEC Zwolle Eredivisie form:

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

W

D

W

D

W

Feyenoord form (all competitions):

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D

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D

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L

Team News

© Iconsport

After failing to score in nine Eredivisie matches in a row, Koen Kostons has now netted for PEC in three consecutive games against Heerenveen, NEC and Sparta, and the forward aims to find the net for a fourth match running.

Dylan Mbayo has moved on from his unfortunate own goal against FC Twente to assist two in the win over Heerenveen and add another in last week's 2-2 draw with Sparta, effectively making him the home side's secondary in-form threat.

On the injury front, Younes Namli, Filip Krastev (Achilles) and Jan Burger are likely absentees for the home side on Sunday.

Van Bronckhorst has several players absent on Feyenoord's perennial lengthy list of absentees: Bart Nieuwkoop, Gijs Smal (ankle), Jakub Moder (knee), Thomas Beelen (broken leg) and Jordan Bos (knee), while Reiss Nelson is unlikely to be involved after playing just 73 minutes during Arsenal's pre-season before moving to Rotterdam.

Without Ayase Ueda, who joined Lille before transfer deadline day, the Stadium Club have trusted Nacho Ferri to lead the attack, though Luciano Valente and Zechiel remain the side's dominant threats for the time being.

Zechiel has netted four goals and has set up three so far this season, while Valente has scored three goals, the latter of which came in last week's 3-1 win over NEC.

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

Schendelaar; Aertssen, Graves, Viergever, Floranus; Thomas, Sommer; Mbayo, Oosting, Cissoko; Kostons

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Ernst; Read, Watanabe, St Juste, Marmol; Targhalline, Zechiel, Vanhoutte; Diarra, Ferri, Valente

We say: PEC Zwolle 1-3 Feyenoord

While Feyenoord have so far failed to win a home match since Van B returned, the Stadium Club have flourished away from home and will aim to extend that strong start.

Against a side they have historically dominated, having won the last 13, the away supporters should expect a 14th triumph to help them retain third spot in the league at the very least.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.