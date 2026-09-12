Preview: PSV Eindhoven vs. Sparta Rotterdam - prediction, team news, lineups

PSV Eindhoven could move to the top of the Eredivisie table with a win over Sparta Rotterdam at Phillips Stadion on Sunday.

The matchday six opening comes after AZ Alkmaar could only draw with Willem II on Friday night, giving the Eindhoven heavyweights their shot if they defeat a side they have historically dominated.

Match preview

A week after their De Topper success over Ajax, PSV return to league action, aiming to replace AZ atop the standings, albeit on goal difference.

While their 3-1 win at the Johan Cruyff Arena was marred by Ruben van Bommel's horrific challenge on Aaron Bouwman, which left the teenage defender hospitalised, the main story was ending their five-match winless run against their fierce rivals.

Although their winning streak across all competitions was ended by Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday, Peter Bosz's side return to league play looking to extend their sequence of victories at Sparta's expense.

Indeed, that expectation seems understandable, given that the Peasants have won four top-flight matches on the trot, scoring three or more goals in three of those games despite conceding in each win.

Given their tendency to often overwhelm teams with their attack, fans in Philips Stadion will expect the same against a team they have defeated in eight straight matches.

© Iconsport / Orange Pictures

Their Rotterdam opponents last avoided defeat in this fixture when they somehow held their Eindhoven opponents to a goalless game in January 2023, ending a five-match losing run at the time.

Since that draw, though, the Castle Lords have been on the receiving end of defeats in eight meetings, seven of which have come in the Eredivisie.

That presents an interesting challenge to Rogier Meijer, who takes his team to the four-peat-chasing heavyweights whom Sparta have not defeated since a KNVB Beker contest in October 2016, last beat in the league in November 2001 and have not defeated in Eindhoven since December 1995.

Their chances of success appear even bleaker considering that the Rotterdam outfit have not had any early-season momentum under their new boss, whose only success in charge came in matchday two's 3-1 success at Telstar, but that win at BUKO Stadion has not been built on.

Nonetheless, De Kasteelheren's goalscoring potential at least gives them a shot at troubling the hosts, who competed in Europe during the week and could suffer some hangover this weekend.

With Sparta scoring two or more goals in three of their last four matches, hitting three at Telstar and in a thrilling 3-3 draw against FC Utrecht, a high-scoring affair could be on the cards in Eindhoven on matchday six.

PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie form:

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Imago

Van Bommel faced no retrospective action after his challenge on Bouwman last week, and the wide attacker aims to continue his fine run in the Eredivisie, where he has scored or assisted in four consecutive matches, netting two and setting up two.

Ricardo Pepi, though, heads into the gameweek as the team's leading scorer with three, one more than Van Bommel and surprisingly Sergino Dest, who is tied with the winger on two assists.

On the injury front, Bosz's side are likely without Alassane Plea, Sam Lammers, Sami Ouaissa (hamstring), Mikkel Bro Hansen, Kiliann Sildillia and Jerdy Schouten (ACL) for Sunday's contest.

The visitors have a much healthier squad, with Robin van Cruijsen to be assessed ahead of their trip to Eindhoven.

Anything the Castle Lords achieve on Sunday will hinge on Milan Zonneveld continuing his strong form, having scored in three consecutive appearances for the visitors and assisted in last week's 2-2 draw with PEC Zwolle.

Shunsuke Mito has already assisted two goals this season, and Mitchel van Bergen poses a wide threat for the away side, giving PSV much to worry about.

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Dest, Flamingo, Obispo, Junior; Sano, Wanner; Perisic, Til, Van Bommel; Pepi

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Bednarek; Martes, Young, Martins Indi, Kuipers; Baas, Hatenboer; Terho, Mito, Van Bergen; Zonneveld

We say: PSV Eindhoven 4-2 Sparta Rotterdam

Bosz's all-or-nothing approach means PSV are set up to score a surfeit of goals, but also to concede some.

Sparta have shown their potential in the attacking third and are backed to find the target in Eindhoven on Sunday.

Yet PSV's attacking quality should be far too strong for the Castle Lords, who are likely to suffer a ninth consecutive defeat in this fixture.

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