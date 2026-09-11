Saturday's Bundesliga predictions including Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Paderborn

Today's Bundesliga predictions include Borussia Dortmund's clash with SC Paderborn, and a contest between Bayer Leverkusen and Augsburg.

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Hoping to continue their excellent start to the Bundesliga campaign, Borussia Dortmund will welcome SC Paderborn to Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

BVB are eyeing a fifth consecutive win this weekend, while the visitors are looking for their first of 2026-27.

We say: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 SC Paderborn

Dortmund have won four matches on the bounce across all competitions ahead of this clash, and will be confident of triumphing once again.

Paderborn are likely to walk away empty handed, but scoring in the Bundesliga for the first time this season could provide a psychological boost for their impending survival fight.

> Click here to read our full preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Paderborn, including team news and predicted lineups

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Hoffenheim welcome Stuttgart to the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim on Saturday for a Bundesliga Matchday 3 encounter that could quickly define the early-season trajectory of both clubs.

Christian Ilzer's Die Kraichgauer arrive without a league point after two successive 3-2 defeats, making this fixture an already urgent test of nerve at home, while Sebastian Hoeness's Stuttgart roll in off the back of their most electric performance in months: a 3-1 Champions League opening-night victory over Viking in which Ermedin Demirovic scored a hat-trick in 12 first-half minutes.

We say: Hoffenheim 1-2 Stuttgart

The last time this fixture produced a winner was in March 2024 when Stuttgart won 3-0 at the PreZero Arena, and four consecutive draws since then, including a chaotic 3-3 in May 2026, underline how closely matched these sides tend to be.

This weekend, however, the balance of evidence leans Stuttgart's way: Hoffenheim have conceded three goals in each of their two league games while Stuttgart arrive with four Demirovic goals in under a week, a settled midfield structure built around Angelo Stiller and the psychological confidence that a Champions League win brings into a domestic fixture.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hoffenheim vs. Stuttgart, including team news and predicted lineups

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Freiburg will look to continue their perfect start to the Bundesliga season by beating visitors Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday at Europa Park Stadion.

The second-placed hosts climbed to six points after winning 1-0 against Paderborn on September 5, whereas Gladbach come into the clash second last in 17th with zero points.

We say: Freiburg 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Freiburg's attacking displays have been exceptional, and few teams would be able to keep them out on current form.

Gladbach's start to the Bundesliga season has been poor, and given their disastrous record against their hosts, it would be surprising if they avoided defeat.

> Click here to read our full preview for Freiburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, including team news and predicted lineups

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Following on from their first Bundesliga win of the season, Bayer Leverkusen will travel to face Augsburg at WWK Arena on Saturday.

Die Fuggerstadter will be confident of continuing their 100% start, while Die Werkself will be hoping to repeat last weekend's emphatic triumph.

We say: Augsburg 3-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Augsburg have scored seven goals across their first two matches of the season, and it would not be surprising to see them find joy in front of goal once again.

However, Leverkusen have managed six from their first two outings, so expect to see a high-scoring encounter on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Augsburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen, including team news and predicted lineups

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Mainz 05 will look to build on their winning momentum as they host Eintracht Frankfurt at the MEWA Arena in round six of the 2026-27 Bundesliga season on Saturday.

The hosts come into this weekend's contest fresh from a resounding victory, while the visitors are still searching for their first league triumph after two matches.

We say: Mainz 05 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Mainz have looked solid at the back across their three outings this term, but we expect them to be breached this weekend.

Even so, the hosts are well-placed to claim all three points and make it back-to-back league victories.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mainz 05 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, including team news and predicted lineups

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In what could be a pivotal clash in the battle for Bundesliga survival, FC Koln will welcome Werder Bremen to RheinEnergieSTADION on Saturday.

Both teams finished in the bottom five last season, while Koln and Bremen are currently 11th and 10th respectively this campaign, with the two clubs having collected three points from their two league fixtures.

Saturday's clash is likely to be tense, but with both teams struggling defensively, neither are likely to keep a clean sheet.

Perhaps Koln and Bremen will have to settle for a point apiece, though the hosts may be disappointed with a stalemate given they boast the advantage of playing at RheinEnergieSTADION.

> Click here to read our full preview for FC Koln vs. Werder Bremen, including team news and predicted lineups