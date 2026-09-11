Saturday's Serie A predictions including Lazio vs. AC Milan

Today's Serie A predictions include Lazio's clash with AC Milan, and a contest between Atalanta BC and Cagliari.

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Still winless in Serie A after three matchdays, Genoa welcome in-form Frosinone to Marassi on Saturday, aiming to snap their losing run in the competition.

The promoted visitors are placed seventh in the embryonic table, just outside the European places, and they will look to inflict further misery on the Grifone, who are one of three sides yet to claim a point in 2026-27.

We say: Genoa 1-2 Frosinone

Although Genoa will be desperate to offer an immediate response in front of their supporters, their glaring defensive vulnerabilities and zero-point start suggest a difficult afternoon awaits.

With Raimondo currently outscoring all but Roma's Donyell Malen in Serie A and Kvernadze offering a secondary threat, the promoted visitors seem to have more than enough final-third quality to claim all three points at Marassi.

> Click here to read our full preview for Genoa vs. Frosinone, including team news and predicted lineups

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Defending their flawless league record this season, Lazio will welcome unbeaten AC Milan to Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Since being dumped out of the cup, the Biancocelesti have claimed a maximum nine points in Serie A - two more than Milan.

We say: Lazio 1-1 AC Milan

Still finding their feet under fresh management, both teams have picked up more points than their performances merit so far.

It could be a cautious draw between the contrasting characters of Amorim and Gattuso - an acceptable result for either side.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lazio vs. AC Milan, including team news and predicted lineups

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Level on six points apiece from three games, Atalanta BC and Cagliari will clash in Bergamo on Saturday evening.

Both sides have started well in Serie A, though the hosts saw their perfect record dramatically ended last time out.

We say: Atalanta BC 2-0 Cagliari

Atalanta can win their first three Serie A home games for only the third time, as they will respond strongly to a painful defeat in the capital.

Back on home turf, La Dea should reign supreme over a Cagliari side that has incrementally improved but is often less effective on their travels.

> Click here to read our full preview for Atalanta BC vs. Cagliari, including team news and predicted lineups