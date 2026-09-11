Spurs vs Everton: Roberto De Zerbi's side out to avoid unwanted club record in Toffees meeting

Tottenham Hotspur will do their utmost to avoid an unwanted club record in Saturday's Premier League home meeting with Everton.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last term, Spurs have made a concerning start to the new campaign, mustering just one point from their opening three league matches.

Spurs started the Premier League season with a 3-0 defeat away to Brentford before they fell to a 2-0 loss at home to Newcastle United.

Roberto De Zerbi's side managed to avoid defeat in last Saturday's clash with Nottingham Forest, but their struggles in front of goal continued with a goalless draw at the City Ground.

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Spurs at risk of goal-drought record

As a result, the north London club are one of three teams yet to score in the Premier League this term, along with Aston Villa and newly-promoted Coventry City.

Spurs are now at risk of setting an unwanted club record, given the fact that they have never previously failed to score in any of their opening four league games.

Meanwhile, they have not gone four consecutive games without a goal at any point in a Premier League season since the 2006-07 campaign.

That goal drought started with a 2-0 defeat at home to Everton in August 2006 when David Moyes was in his first spell as Toffees boss.

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Tottenham's recent scoring run against Everton

Spurs should be able to draw inspiration from the fact that they have scored in each of their last nine matches against Everton since playing out a goalless draw in November 2001.

In fact, they have netted 14 goals across their last five head-to-head home meetings (W5), including a crucial goal on the final day of the last season.

Joao Palhinha's 43rd-minute goal proved decisive in a narrow 1-0 victory that secured Tottenham's Premier League survival.

That result also represented a fourth clean sheet in Spurs' last five home encounters against the Merseyside club.