Mikel Arteta drops triple Arsenal injury update as £50m star spotted limping before Sunderland clash

Arsenal have been handed a triple injury update ahead of their clash with Sunderland this evening.

Mikel Arteta has provided encouraging news on Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera and Jurrien Timber after each player raised fitness concerns in recent weeks.

The Gunners boss is hopeful that both Mosquera and Timber could soon return to action.

What did Mikel Arteta say about Arsenal team news before Sunderland?

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Arteta confirmed there were no fresh injury problems following Arsenal's win over Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night, despite White being seen limping after the match.

Asked about the £50m defender, via Sky Sports, the Gunners boss simply said: "He's fine."

Ben White was walking very gingerly as he made his way to the tunnel after the full-time whistle. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) September 9, 2026

Arteta was also positive about Mosquera, who has missed Arsenal's last two matches after suffering a muscular problem against Aston Villa on August 31st.

"He's doing really well. Let's see if he can get this game. Or the next one, it will be around that time, I think," Arteta said.

Timber is also edging closer to a return after missing the entire season so far with a long-standing groin issue.

"Let's see. We have another training session today. He's been training with us for a few days. Let's see," Arteta added.

The Dutchman returned to training recently and travelled with the squad to Naples, suggesting his comeback is now close.

A welcome boost for Arteta and Arsenal vs Sunderland

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This is exactly the sort of update Arsenal will have wanted.

White's issue appears to be nothing serious, while Mosquera and Timber are both moving towards returns at a time when defensive depth is becoming increasingly important.

Timber's comeback would be particularly valuable, given his ability to operate across the backline, while Mosquera would provide another centre-back option.

With the Gunners looking to defend their crown and compete on multiple fronts, having more of Arteta's squad available can only help.

Tonight's clash at the Stadium of Light could even provide an opportunity for one of the recovering defenders to return to the matchday squad.