Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'remain keen' on £34m Curtis Jones replacement after summer enquiry

Liverpool could return to the transfer market for another midfielder after allowing Curtis Jones to leave for Inter Milan this summer.

Aleksandar Stankovic was discussed during negotiations between the two clubs and remains a player the Reds are keeping tabs on.

The 21-year-old could become a genuine target when Liverpool reassess their midfield options in 2027.

Liverpool still interested in Aleksandar Stankovic

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Liverpool made an enquiry about Stankovic while negotiating Jones' move to Inter, according to TEAMtalk, checking whether the young midfielder could be available as part of a potential deal.

Inter ultimately decided to retain the 21-year-old after bringing him back permanently from Club Brugge, where he had enjoyed an impressive season as one of Europe's most highly-rated young holding midfielders.

The son of Inter legend Dejan Stankovic, Aleksandar came through the Italian club's academy before spending time on loan with Luzern and Club Brugge.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest, but Inter have opted to give him an opportunity under Cristian Chivu.

It is believed that Stankovic remains on their radar ahead of a potential midfield review in 2027.

Liverpool needed to replace Curtis Jones

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Liverpool can arguably count themselves fortunate not to have replaced Jones this summer.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister remain quality options, but the midfield is still lacking genuine competition and depth in certain roles. Therefore, losing Jones leaves Iraola with fewer alternatives if injuries or a dip in form strike.

Stankovic could fit that need particularly well. His defensive awareness, composure and ability to operate as a holding midfielder would give Liverpool another option and allow their more progressive midfielders greater freedom.

His current asking price is believed to be around £34m, although Inter's decision to keep him suggests that figure may be difficult to test in the immediate future.

With right-back also remaining an obvious problem, Liverpool could have midfield and defensive reinforcements near the top of their priorities when the market reopens.