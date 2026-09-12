Chelsea vs. Hull City team news: Xabi Alonso make surprise decision for Tigers Stamford Bridge clash

Xabi Alonso has surprising dropped Maxence Lacroix for Chelsea's Premier League fixture against Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

The Spaniard has reacted to the Blues conceding 10 goals across his opening five matches, including three versus Leeds United in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday night.

Levi Colwill has been included ahead of Lacroix, with the England international seemingly lining up in the middle of a back three.

Jorrel Hato will drop into a position on the left-hand-side of the defence, leaving Malo Gusto to occupy a wing-back role on one of the flanks.

Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers all feature after their exploits against Leeds, while Romeo Lavia and Joao Pedro are back into the team after being left out and remaining as an unused substitute respectively.

Although a back three is expected, there is potential for Gusto and Hato to start as full-backs, with Wesley Fofana and Colwill in the middle.

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir/SPP Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News

Hull make one change for Chelsea game

Meanwhile, Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic has made just the one alteration from Hull's last Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.

Matt Crooks starts ahead of Lucas Gourna-Douath in midfield as Jakirovic keeps with the back five that has posted three successive clean sheets in the Premier League.

Despite being involved in a car accident earlier this week, Sorba Thomas takes his place on the substitutes' bench.

Chelsea XI: Martinez; Fofana, Colwill, Hato; Neto, James, Lavia, Gusto; Palmer, Rogers; Pedro

Subs: Penders, Acheampong, Lacroix, Chavarria, Barco, Quenda, Gittens, Estevao, Welbeck

Hull City XI: Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Giles; Belloumi, Crooks, Slater, Stroud; McBurnie

Subs: Phillips, Thomas, Norton-Cuffy, Herrington, Targett, Gourna-Douath, Iroegbunam, Vaz, Cho