Team News: Man United vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

The 199th Manchester derby represents the pick of the bunch this Premier League weekend, as Manchester United and Manchester City trade blows at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Sky Blues enter gameweek four at the top of the Premier League standings, five points clear of the Red Devils, who have just one win from their opening three top-flight clashes.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news.

MAN UNITED

Out: Carlos Baleba (ankle), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Tom Heaton (hamstring), Amad Diallo (ankle)

Doubtful: Luke Shaw (cramp)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Tielemans, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

MAN CITY

Out: None

Doubtful: Nico O'Reilly (back), Jeremy Doku (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Dias, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernandez; Semenyo, Cherki, Ndiaye; Haaland