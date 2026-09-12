Mikel Arteta launches scathing attack on referee over "unacceptable" Sunderland penalty in Arsenal win

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta lashed out at referee John Brooks following his decision to award Sunderland a controversial penalty in the Gunners' 2-0 Premier League victory.

The reigning English champions maintained their perfect record in 2026-27 with a hard-fought triumph at the Stadium of Light, thanks to Bruno Guimaraes's stunner and Bukayo Saka's penalty.

However, the outcome could have been significantly different, had David Raya not sprung to his left and heroically kept out an Enzo Le Fee spot kick early in the second half.

The Black Cats were awarded the penalty by Brooks after Ezri Konsa was deemed to have illegally held Daniel Ballard at a corner, and the VAR room backed up the official's on-field decision.

Mikel Arteta: 'Never a penalty in any league'

“It’s not a penalty in any case, in any game, in any context, in any league” ?



Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Sunderland ?@jules_breach | ? Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/2BUZILexk3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 12, 2026

Despite overseeing a fourth win from four games in the Premier League season, Arteta was in no mood for celebration at full time, as he used his TNT Sports interview to blast the officiating team.

"It's a huge win, but it could have been something very different. You know what way, in the way that they could have changed the game. You know who," Arteta said.

"I'm so upset. It's unacceptable at this level. This can change the course of the season, the championship, it's unacceptable. I've seen it 10 times, I see it 10 times, I said it's impossible it can be a penalty.

"It's a judo roll, it just cannot happen. I've been in football for 28 years, it's not a penalty in any case, any game, any context, any league. I'm so pleased in one sense and so worried in another."

Premier League reveal referee, VAR conversation leading to Sunderland penalty

#SUNARS – 54’



The referee’s call of penalty to Sunderland for a holding offence by Konsa on Ballard was checked and confirmed by VAR.



REF: “He’s all over him at the near post facing the wrong way”.



VAR: “I’m happy that it’s a holding offence. The foul is confirmed. Confirming… — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) September 12, 2026

Shortly after Sunderland's spot kick was given, the Premier League Match Centre revealed the conversation between Brooks and the VAR that led to the award of the penalty.

"He’s all over him at the near post facing the wrong way," Brooks said, before the VAR replied "I’m happy that it’s a holding offence. The foul is confirmed. Confirming the on-field decision of penalty."

The PL match centre - posting on X - also shared the current considerations for a holding offence in the Premier League, in which referees were told to adopt a new approach to such incidents in 2026-27.

Officials consider whether there was an attempt from the offender to play the ball, whether the offender held his opponent with both arms, and whether the holding was 'sustained' or 'impactful'.

In the Konsa-Ballard case, the threshold was met in Brooks's view, but the referee likely avoided the worst of Arteta's wrath thanks to the ever-reliable Raya.