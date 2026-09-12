Why Max Dowman won't play for Arsenal against Sunderland as early injury hint dropped

Arsenal phenom Max Dowman will not be in Mikel Arteta's squad when the Gunners face Sunderland in Saturday night's Premier League clash.

The reigning champions will aim to make it four for four in the 2026-27 top-flight campaign at the Stadium of Light, after beating Chelsea, Aston Villa and Coventry City in their opening three games of the season.

Arteta also oversaw a 1-0 Champions League win over Napoli on Wednesday evening, when Dowman was an unused substitute as he awaits his first minutes of the season.

The 16-year-old was also left on the bench in the Gunners' victories over Coventry and Chelsea, after not making the squad for the success at Villa Park.

Dowman was never expected to start the 8pm kickoff at the Stadium of Light, but an early decision has confirmed that the teenager will not be involved in the Premier League game.

Max Dowman starts for Arsenal Under-21s against Chelsea

© Imago / Visionhaus

Before the Arsenal seniors play Sunderland, the Under-21s are taking on Chelsea in the Premier League 2, and Dowman was named in the starting lineup for that game.

Dowman's involvement in the youth-team match - for what will be just his sixth appearance for the Under-21s - means he will play no part against the Black Cats.

The 2009-born starlet has already made his presence felt in one Premier League 2 match this season, providing an assist and playing the full 90 in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on August 22.

While Dowman will have to wait a little longer to make his first senior appearance of the season, those minutes could arrive when Arsenal face Ipswich Town in the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening.

Fledgling centre-back Marli Salmon also starts and captains Arsenal's Under-21s against Chelsea, but the 17-year-old is another who will be in contention to make the squad in midweek.

Max Dowman decision hints at Arsenal injury boost

© Iconsport / Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy

Despite the exits of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri over the summer, Dowman's cause for senior minutes has not been aided by Arsenal having a fully-fit attacking contingent.

Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis, Martin Odegaard and Viktor Gyokeres are all ahead of Dowman in the offensive pecking order, but the winger's exclusion also hints at a possible injury boost for Arteta.

Cristhian Mosquera and Jurrien Timber are both on the verge of returning from respective muscle and groin issues, and there is a chance that one - or both - are fit enough to make the squad against Sunderland.

Dowman made the bench against Chelsea with both Mosquera and Timber missing, but he has seemingly been sacrificed so that Arteta can welcome a more experienced face back into the fold.