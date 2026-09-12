Preview: Moreirense vs Maritimo - prediction, team news, lineups

Moreirense and newly promoted Maritimo will be looking to avoid a third consecutive Primeira Liga defeat when the two sides meet at Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas on Monday for matchday six.

Os verdes e brancos were thoroughly beaten by Benfica in their rescheduled gameweek-three fixture, just four days after the Eagles had recorded an emphatic victory over O Maior das Ilhas in their round-five encounter.

Match preview

Moreirense finished seventh in the league table last term - three places higher than the previous campaign - in what was a fine achievement during Vasco Botelho da Costa's first season at the helm, though the 37-year-old has endured a difficult start to his second year with the Moreira club.

The Green and Whites currently sit 13th in the Primeira Liga standings after collecting just four points from their opening five fixtures, eight fewer than they had accrued at this stage in 2025-26.

Defensive lapses have been at the heart of Moreirense's struggles this season, with the club conceding a league-high 12 goals after allowing multiple goals in all four matches in which they have dropped points.

Vasco Botelho da Costa has seen his side keep just one clean sheet this term, which came in a 1-0 victory over bottom-placed Casa Pia, though their defeats to Arouca, Maritimo and Benfica have highlighted a side that has looked vulnerable at the back.

That 4-0 loss to Benfica in midweek was their second such result in four games, with the Eagles securing an emphatic victory through goals from Vangelis Pavlidis, Andreas Schjelderup, Gianluca Prestianni and substitute Fredrik Aursnes.

Moreirense are now without a victory in three consecutive league home games (D2, L1), though there is no denying that Os verdes e brancos were decent on their own turf in 2025-26, collecting 27 points from a possible 51, and they will be looking to draw on that record here.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Maritimo, meanwhile, arrive off the back of their own chastening defeat after also losing 3-0 to Benfica last time out, with Leandro Barreiro scoring twice before Gianluca Prestianni added a late third.

That result extended O Maior das Ilhas' winless spell following a draw against fellow newly promoted side Academico de Viseu on matchday three, which was followed by back-to-back defeats against Arouca and Benfica.

Prior to that run, Maritimo had won their opening two fixtures of the campaign against Casa Pia and Famalicao, meaning their seven points from a possible 15 represents a respectable tally for a side that only returned to the top flight this term after a three-year absence.

While Mitchell van der Gaag's side will be looking to bounce back, history offers little indication of how Monday's meeting might unfold, given that the two sides have not met since 2022, though the corresponding fixture that year ended in a 1-0 victory for the islanders in Moreira de Conegos.

Maritimo have also enjoyed some success on the road in recent times, with one of their two away games (W1, L1) this season coming in a 2-1 victory at Famalicao, and they will hope to produce another strong away display on their trip to Minho.

Moreirense Primeira Liga form:

Maritimo Primeira Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Moreirense will be without Guilherme Liberato for the second game running after the Brazilian midfielder was handed a two-match ban by the FPF Disciplinary Council for his late red card at Porto, meaning Mateja Stjepanovic is expected to continue in midfield.

On a brighter note for Botelho da Costa, Benfica loanee Joao Veloso is set to return to the starting lineup after sitting out the midweek loss due to the league's parent-club clause, but the 21-year-old is likely to displace Rodrigo Alonso in the engine room.

None of Moreirense's four league goals this season have come from a recognised forward, so Botelho da Costa will be desperate for Alexandre Duville-Parsemain to open his account as he leads the line once again. Yan Maranhao is another option in the number-nine role.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old winger Simo Bouzaidi remains a doubt for Maritimo after missing the last two matchdays with a leg injury.

Tomas Tavares and Yellu Santiago remain doubts, while Nathanael Ogbeta continues to work his way back from injury, with Paulo Henrique expected to continue deputising on the left flank of defence.

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Pinto, Batista, Maracas, Kiko; John, Stjepanovic; Mendonca, Veloso, Landerson; Duville-Parsemain

Maritimo possible starting lineup:

Pastor; Juliao, Fernandes, Correia, Henrique; Andrade, Danilovic; Limbombe, Guzzo, Tejon; Butzke

We say: Moreirense 1-1 Maritimo

Both sides arrive in need of a response after being thoroughly outplayed by Benfica in their last outings, while their shared vulnerability at the back suggests goals could be on the cards again on Monday, making a draw a feasible outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.