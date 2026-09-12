Saturday's Premier League results & roundup: Hull City rue missed opportunity for historic Chelsea triumph as Alvaro Arbeloa holds Liverpool

Hull City came away from Stamford Bridge wondering how they did not claim all three points after an exciting 2-2 draw against an overly loose Chelsea side.

Elsewhere in the 3pm kickoffs, Zian Flemming scored a late winner for Ipswich to secure a 3-2 comeback victory over 10-man Crystal Palace.

Also, Nottingham Forest made sure that Aston Villa's joy from scoring their first Premier League goal of the season was short-lived, and Fulham kept Anfield quiet as Alvaro Arbeloa left Liverpool winless in four consecutive home games dating back to last season.

Chelsea 2-2 Hull City: Tigers leave West London wondering what might have been

What a game at Stamford Bridge! Hull maintain their unbeaten start with yet another hugely impressive display.



They led at half-time, and even after João Pedro's equaliser, they had had chances to win it. pic.twitter.com/UiFxsQSkLO — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) September 12, 2026

Hull were winless in 18 league visits to Stamford Bridge prior to Saturday's trip to the capital, and missed chances from Ollie McBurnie and Mohamed Ali Cho extended that run to 19.

Xabi Alonso's men scored another early goal through Morgan Rogers, continuing their run of scoring in the opening 10 minutes of every league match this term and ending the promoted Tigers' run of top-flight clean sheets to start the campaign, but a Mohamed Belloumi brace turned the game on its head.

Although Joao Pedro scored a brilliant equaliser for Chelsea just after the hour, Sergej Jakirovic's side seemed the likelier to score in the game's closing minutes.

For Hull, the cup has to be half-empty, not half-full, a surprising conclusion given the historical precedent at the Bridge, where Alonso must be scratching his head as to how he solves the Blues' imbalance.

Crystal Palace 2-3 Ipswich Town: Flemming secures historic win for Tractor Boys

Zian Flemming's 90th-minute winner seals all three points for @IpswichTown! ? pic.twitter.com/WYuMFMADgV — Premier League (@premierleague) September 12, 2026

Ipswich may have waited until November 2024 to claim an away win when they returned to the league two years ago, but the Tractor Boys made the most of Axel Disasi's first-half red card to secure all three points at Selhurst Park.

The victory marked the club's first Premier League triumph over Palace, giving Gary O'Neil's men their second win of the 2026-27 season.

Having scored nine of his 11 league goals for Burnley last season away from home, Flemming may be set for another prolific campaign on the road for a different club this term.

Liverpool 0-0 Fulham: Arbeloa frustrates Anfield on return to Merseyside

Fulham have their first point of the season.



It ends goalless at Anfield, a result which will please Alvaro Arbeloa having seen his side lose their opening three games of the Premier League season.



Frustration for Andoni Iraola, whose side never looked deserving of the three… pic.twitter.com/HejuaKBFBT — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) September 12, 2026

On the one hand, Liverpool fans may have been pleased to secure their first clean sheet at Anfield since April, ironically in a 2-0 win over Fulham, but the broader narrative was of Arbeloa nicking a deserved point against his former club.

Andoni Iraola's men lacked intensity against the Cottagers, who might have scored against the Reds had they been more clinical on Merseyside.

The draw extends Liverpool's winless top-flight run at home to four, having last defeated Crystal Palace in April, while it gave Arbeloa his first point and clean sheet in the league after three losses to start the campaign.

Aston Villa 1-2 Nottingham Forest: Villa end league drought but Jesus makes Forest history

Nottingham Forest have their first win at Villa Park since 1994, thanks to Liam Delap's first goal for the club and a late winner from Igor Jesus.



Aston Villa's wait for a Premier League goal is over, but their wait for a first league win of 2026-27 goes on. pic.twitter.com/oXyunLD7Qn — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) September 12, 2026

An 88th-minute strike from Igor Jesus meant that any relief Aston Villa fans felt after Alysson scored their first league goal of the season did not last.

The second-half substitute netted the match-winning goal 13 minutes after his introduction, sealing Forest's first triumph at Villa in 32 years and ending three decades of waiting for the Tricky Trees, who secured their first league win under Oliver Glasner.

For Unai Emery, though, he may have been relieved to avoid going consecutive seasons without a league goal in the opening four matches, even if fans will be disappointed that their side's six-match Premier League home winning streak against Forest was snapped.

Bournemouth 2-2 Brentford: Schade keeps Rose waiting for first Premier League win

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Kevin Schade loves playing Bournemouth ? pic.twitter.com/PXHYeUZ0FG — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 12, 2026

Bournemouth trailed, then led against Brentford on Saturday, but Schade scored a 56th-minute leveller, keeping Marco Rose winless in four Premier League games.

While the Cherries have found the back of the net in every game under Iraola's replacement, their inability to keep clean sheets continues to hurt them early under the new boss.

They have now conceded two in three games under the former RB Leipzig manager, who must find defensive solutions to get his side over the line.