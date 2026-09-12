Preview: Gaziantep vs Fenerbahce - prediction, team news, lineups

Gaziantep host Fenerbahce at Gaziantep Stadyumu on Monday evening in round five of the 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig season, with the visitors looking to respond to last week’s derby defeat.

The hosts have collected seven points from their opening four matches and arrive after an impressive 4-2 victory over Goztepe, while the visitors have already suffered two defeats and sit ninth with six points.

Match preview

Gaziantep have made a respectable start to the new campaign, taking seven points from their first four matches despite failing to win either of their home fixtures.

Orhan Ak's side opened with a 1-1 draw against Alanyaspor before beating Eyupspor 1-0 away from home for their first three points of the campaign.

They then suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 2-1 to Rizespor at Gaziantep Stadyumu, but responded strongly last weekend by beating Goztepe 4-2 in Izmir.

The victory over Goztepe was the Falcons’ most productive attacking display of the season, with four different players contributing to the goals - Halil Dervisoglu opened the scoring after five minutes, Myenty Abena doubled the advantage five minutes later, before Kacper Kozlowski scored twice before half time to put the visitors 4-0 ahead.

However, the problem for Gaziantep is that their strongest results have come away from home, having recorded both of their wins this season on the road, while their two home fixtures have produced one draw and one defeat.

To end the seven-match losing home streak against the visitors across all competitions, the hosts will have to raise their game at home against a side that have recently shown they are there for the taking.

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Fenerbahce have dominated this fixture, winning the last 12 in a row across all competitions, scoring 12 goals across the last three meetings while conceding just one.

However, the Yellow Canaries are coming into this dealing with managerial issues, and have endured a frustrating opening to their Super Lig campaign despite possessing one of the strongest squads in the division.

The Yellow Canaries lost 2-1 away to Genclerbirligi on the opening weekend before responding with a 4-2 home victory over Konyaspor.

They then beat Samsunspor 2-0 away from home, but last weekend's Istanbul derby ended in a 2-1 defeat to Besiktas, a loss that preceded a 1-1 draw at home against Roma in the Champions League on Thursday.

The draw on Thursday was followed by Ismail Kartal announcing his resignation after the match, leaving Dirk Kuyt as the interim om charge, only for club president Aziz Yildirim to immediately insist that the coach would remain in charge.

The uncertainty could provide an additional challenge ahead of a difficult away fixture, although Fenerbahce will at least have the confidence of knowing that they have been consistently dominant against Gaziantep.

Indeed, Gaziantep have not beaten Fenerbahce in a competitive meeting since 2021, with the visitors scoring eight goals across their last two trips to this stadium.

Gaziantep Turkish Super Lig form:

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Seksim Photo

Gaziantep have a relatively settled side following the victory over Goztepe, though Ali Kalin, Sontje Hansen, Nazim Sangare and Fuat Bavuk remain sidelined with injuries, while Juninho Bacuna is available again after completing his suspension.

The hosts are therefore expected to retain much of the team which won in Izmir, with Kacper Tobiasz behind a back four of Luis Perez, Arda Kizildag and Abena.

Kozlowski and Alexandru Maxim should operate behind Dervisoglu, although Bacuna is another option in midfield.

Fenerbahce will remain without Marco Asensio, who is recovering from a muscle problem, while Jayden Oosterwolde remains sidelined with an Achilles injury.

Mert Hakan Yandas is suspended, while the visitors are also managing the workload of several players after their Champions League opener against Roma.

Ederson is expected to remain in goal, while N'Golo Kante and Matteo Guendouzi provide the midfield base.

Vedat Muriqi should lead the attack, while Mason Greenwood and Kerem Akturkoglu are likely to provide support from the wider attacking positions.

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Tobiasz; Perez, Kizildag, Abena; Meleke, Gidado, Calhanoglu, Sorescu; Kozlowski, Maxim; Dervisoglu

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Muldur, Skriniar, Ake, Brown; Guendouzi, Kante; Greenwood, Yuksek, Akturkoglu; Muriqi

We say: Gaziantep 1-2 Fenerbahce

Gaziantep's form makes them a genuine threat, but Fenerbahce have far more experience of dealing with this fixture and their recent dominance is difficult to ignore.

The uncertainty surrounding Kartal could make this a testing evening for the visitors, but their superior squad should eventually give them enough to edge a competitive contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.