Man City handed early team news boost for Sunderland after last-minute Arsenal decision

Manchester City have been handed an early suspension boost for their Premier League clash with Sunderland, which Reinildo Mandava will be suspended for.

Enzo Maresca's men are currently preparing to face derby rivals Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, when a win will see them keep pace with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

The reigning champions rose above the Sky Blues on Saturday night courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Sunderland, who succumbed to second-half goals from Bruno Guimaraes and Bukayo Saka.

Saka's clincher came from the penalty spot after the Englishman was pulled back by left-back Reinildo, who was already on a yellow card for fouling Saka in the first half.

Referee John Brooks had no choice but to brandish a second yellow and a red card for the Mozambique international, who will now serve a one-match Premier League suspension.

Sunderland to be without Reinildo for Man City clash

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher/MI News & Sport/Alamy

Sunderland's next Premier League match comes away to Man City at the Etihad on September 20, when Reinildo will be forced to watch on from the sidelines.

The 32-year-old has therefore played his final Premier League game for nearly a month, as next weekend's showdown is the Black Cats' final match before the international break.

Reinildo will return to domestic duty for the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion on October 10, but he is free to feature in Wednesday's Conference League contest against AZ Alkmaar.

Neither the defender nor Regis Le Bris could have many complaints about his dismissal, but despite overseeing a victory, Mikel Arteta was the angrier head coach at full time.

The Arsenal boss slammed the "unacceptable" decision to award Sunderland a penalty - which David Raya ultimately saved - for a perceived Ezri Konsa foul on Daniel Ballard.

How can Sunderland replace Reinildo against Man City?

© Imago

Reinildo's red card removes an ever-present from the Sunderland XI, as the former Lille and Atletico Madrid defender had hitherto played every minute of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

With Reinildo missing, Le Bris should turn to new signing Dayann Methalie, who made his debut for the Black Cats in their 1-0 EFL Cup victory over Hull City in midweek.

The 20-year-old is now set for a baptism of fire on his first Premier League start, when he will be tasked with locking down any of Antoine Semenyo, Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki or Iliman Ndiaye.

Alternatively, Le Bris could turn to the more experienced Trai Hume at the Etihad, while Granit Xhaka is not a complete stranger to left-back duties either.