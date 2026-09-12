Sunday's La Liga predictions including Levante vs. Barcelona, Real Sociedad vs. Atletico Madrid

Today's La Liga predictions include Barcelona's away clash against Levante, and a rerun of the 2026 Copa del Rey final between Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid.

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Two teams still searching for their first wins of the 2026-27 La Liga campaign will lock horns on Sunday afternoon, with Celta Vigo taking on Malaga.

Celta, who are 16th in the La Liga table, only have three points from their opening five league games of the season, while 18th-placed Malaga have collected two points from four games.

We say: Celta Vigo 2-1 Malaga

Home advantage could be key on Sunday when Celta and Malaga lock horns; we are expecting a tight match, with the hosts potentially just about shading the contest.

> Click here to read our full preview for Celta Vigo vs Malaga, including team news and predicted lineups

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Barcelona will be aiming to make it six straight wins in all competitions at the start of the 2026-27 campaign when they continue their La Liga season against Levante on Sunday afternoon.

Hansi Flick's team have not missed a step early in the campaign, posting five straight wins, including four in the league, which has left them at the top of the La Liga table.

We say: Levante 1-3 Barcelona

It is incredibly difficult to back against Barcelona at this moment in time; Levante have the tools to hurt the champions, and we are backing the hosts to score, but it would be a shock if Flick's team were unable to secure all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Levante vs. Barcelona, including team news and predicted lineups

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Deportivo La Coruna will be bidding to make it three straight wins in Spain's top flight when they travel to Getafe on Sunday evening.

The visitors have had an excellent start to the season, picking up eight points from four matches to sit fifth in the La Liga table, while Getafe are 15th in the division on four points.

We say: Getafe 1-1 Deportivo La Coruna

Deportivo have been excellent early in the season, and we are expecting the visitors to be good enough to secure a share of the spoils on Sunday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Getafe vs. Deportivo La Coruna, including team news and predicted lineups

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Atletico Madrid will be aiming to avoid a third straight defeat in all competitions when they resume their La Liga campaign away to Real Sociedad on Sunday evening.

Diego Simeone's side are currently sixth in the La Liga table on seven points, while Real Sociedad are ninth in the division on seven points.

We say: Real Sociedad 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Atletico need to bounce back following successive defeats, but Real Sociedad are in good form, so Simeone's side might have to settle for a share of the spoils.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Sociedad vs. Atletico Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups