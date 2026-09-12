Sunday's Serie A predictions including Sassuolo vs. Juventus, Napoli vs. Bologna

Today's Serie A predictions include a clash between Sassuolo and Juventus, as well as a trip to Napoli for Bologna.

© Imago / Italy Photo Press

Separated by three places in the early Serie A table, Lecce and Monza meet at Stadio Via del Mare on Sunday, with the hosts seeking their first victory of the campaign.

Ivan Juric's team have shown goalscoring potential in the opening weeks, but the league returnees remain winless after three matchdays, a situation they seek to change in Apulia this weekend.

We say: Lecce 1-1 Monza

Although Lecce will aim to capitalise on their unbeaten Serie A record against Monza at Stadio Via del Mare, their glaring final-third inefficiencies suggest a comfortable home victory is unlikely.

With the visitors repeatedly demonstrating their ability to find the net despite defensive frailties, Juric's men have enough attacking quality to secure a hard-fought share of the spoils in Apulia.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lecce vs. Monza, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

With one win between them so far, both Napoli and Bologna will vie for three precious points on Sunday evening, when they go toe-to-toe at Stadio Maradona.

The hosts have just suffered back-to-back defeats against the champions of Italy and England, while the visitors snatched their first Serie A point last weekend.

We say: Napoli 2-1 Bologna

Although Napoli are struggling to find an identity under Allegri - and have leaked an alarming amount of chances - Bologna have also looked vulnerable at the back.

It could be quite a tense, close-fought affair, in which the hosts' superior attack proves the deciding factor.

> Click here to read our full preview for Napoli vs. Bologna, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Wrapping up Serie A's Sunday schedule, Juventus will visit Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium this weekend.

Juve narrowly avoided their first defeat of the season last week, while the Neroverdi were denied victory during stoppage time.

We say: Sassuolo 1-2 Juventus

Even at this early stage of the season, both squads have been diminished by injuries, but Juventus should still start favourites.

The Bianconeri can boast a similar level of potency in the final third, while their defence is much more solid than Sassuolo's.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sassuolo vs. Juventus, including team news and predicted lineups