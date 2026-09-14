Man Utd 0-1 Man City: Enzo Maresca’s side set two new Premier League records in “special” derby win

Manchester City made history is more ways than one after edging to a 1-0 Premier League victory over rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The 199th Manchester derby will be remembered for two controversial refereeing decisions, one of which saw Phil Foden shown a straight red card before the half-hour mark for kicking out at Man United’s Bruno Fernandes, who had fouled and kicked Foden moments earlier.

Despite going down to 10 men, Man City relished the challenge behind enemy lines, showing real character and resilience to grind out a hard-fought win over a Red Devils outfit devoid of real quality in the final third.

Erling Haaland’s contentious match-winner made the net ripple in the 60th-minute, with the Norwegian pouncing on Josko Gvardiol’s deflected cross to slot the ball home at the back post.

Refereeing body Pro Ref, formerly PGMOL, have since admitted an “error of judgment” in allowing Haaland’s goal to stand, after VAR failed to identify that Enzo Fernandez had interfered with play while in an offside position.

Nevertheless, Haaland is now the all-time top scorer in Manchester derby matches in the Premier League (nine goals in eight games), while Man City have set two new records of their own.

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Man City set two new all-time PL records with victory at Old Trafford

Indeed, Man City are the first away team in the Premier League history to win 10 games against Man United at Old Trafford.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-92), only Liverpool (eight) come closest to Man City for wins at Old Trafford, while both Arsenal and Chelsea (six each) are next on the list.

Enzo Maresca’s first Manchester derby win comes almost 10 years to the day when legendary manager Pep Guardiola celebrated his first as City boss against United back in 2016 – also at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, victory for Man City means they have become the first team to win their opening four Premier League games of a campaign on seven occasions, surpassing Chelsea (six) to claim the record outright.

However, Man City have interestingly gone on to win the Premier League title on just two of the previous six occasions they have won their first four matches in the division (2011-12 and 2023-24).

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Maresca hails ‘belief’ of Man City players in “special” derby triumph

Man City are one of only two teams who still boast a 100% record after four games this term along with reigning champions Arsenal, while Man United down in - 13th place in the table - are already eight points adrift after accumulating just four points from as many matches.

Reflecting on City’s triumph with 10 men, Maresca told reporters: “We had a plan 11 v 11 that after the red card completely changed.

“The game with 10 men became more difficult for us but also for them, because they are a team that loves to play in transition, they love space in behind but with 10 players we just dropped waiting for them and we didn’t concede any transitions or concede any space behind. That’s why I say it became more difficult for us and for them.

“The message at half time I said to the players was the game was more difficult for us – but also more difficult for them, so keep believing we can win the game. Believe, stay in the game and we can win this game.

“To win with 10 men is already special, but it was even more special when it’s a Manchester derby for the fans, for the players and the coaching staff.”

Man City will face Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium in their next Premier League game on Sunday, but they will first shift their attention to Thursday’s EFL Cup third-round clash at home to Norwich City.