Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Tottenham: Latest update on Joe Gomez, Giovanni Leoni

Having drawn with Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, Liverpool will be desperate to bounce back on Tuesday in the EFL Cup against Tottenham Hotspur.

One positive to take from the weekend's stalemate was the return of Cody Gakpo from injury, though there are still issues elsewhere in the squad.

The likes of Hugo Ekitike and Conor Bradley are out with long-term injuries, while others such as Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni have also been dealing with issues.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their EFL Cup clash with Spurs.

JOE GOMEZ

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 15 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Joe Gomez's 2026-27 has been hampered by a muscle injury he picked up during the Reds' 4-2 friendly win over Sunderland on July 26.

However, he has returned to training, and he will be hopeful of an appearance on Tuesday in the backline.

GIOVANNI LEONI

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: October 14 (vs. LASK)

Liverpool have high hopes for 19-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni, and are remaining patient following the anterior cruciate ligament injury he picked up on his debut in September 2025.

The former Parma youngster is set to rejoin the squad later this month, with manager Iraola saying last week, "I think the plan is [for Leoni] also to start training during the [international] break, with the group."

HUGO EKITIKE

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: Unknown

Hugo Ekitike has been sidelined since rupturing his Achilles against Paris Saint-Germain back in April, and the club are not putting an exact timeline on his recovery.

The France star will likely miss the majority of the 2026-27 campaign, and at the very least, Iraola has confirmed that "Hugo will go later [than the September/October international break]."

FEDERICO CHIESA

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Lower back

Possible return date: October 11 (vs. Manchester City)

Federico Chiesa has largely been used as a squad option during his Liverpool stint, but he has yet to make an appearance this term after suffering a lower back injury in pre-season.

However, the forward is closing in on a return to action, and should be in training later in September, with Iraola stating, "I think even Fede should be [back in training] around those dates [of the international break]."

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Manchester United)

Liverpool have been without a natural right-back since Conor Bradley suffered a major knee injury against Arsenal in January.

That being said, centre-half Ronald Araujo and right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong will be on hand to deputise while the academy graduate undergoes rehabilitation.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this clash.