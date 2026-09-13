Tottenham lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for EFL Cup fixture as Roberto De Zerbi deals with Pedro Porro injury

Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro is a serious doubt for Tuesday's EFL Cup clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

The right-back was absent from his side's game against Everton on Saturday due to a muscle injury, and while he is not expected to be ruled out for a prolonged period, Archie Gray is set to continue in the XI.

Antonin Kinsky will be hopeful of retaining his place in goal, and he could be protected by centre-backs Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi.

Left-back Andrew Robertson is aiming to make an emotional return to Anfield having spent nine years at Liverpool.

Given Roberto De Zerbi is under pressure, he will want to name a strong midfield featuring stars such as Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

Conor Gallagher may be used in an advanced role, especially as James Maddison only made his comeback from injury on Saturday.

Mohammed Kudus is an option to play on the right side of attack, while Savio could be moved over to the left side of the frontline.

Dominic Solanke will be keen to start up front against his former club, and a goal on Tuesday could help prove his doubters wrong.

Tottenham possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Senesi, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali; Kudus, Gallagher, Savio; Solanke

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up for this match