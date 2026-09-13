A second Premier League club joins the race for Brest starlet Raphaël Le Guen

Already heavily courted despite his young age, Stade Brestois centre-back Raphael Le Guen has no shortage of suitors across the Channel. A new English club has shown interest ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

Kept at Stade Brestois in the off-season despite the club having the chance to complete the record sale in its history, Raphael Le Guen has established himself at the start of the 2026-27 season as one of the key figures in the side now led by Julien Lachuer, appointed following the tragic death of Eric Roy.

A product of the Breton club's academy, the young French centre-back has started in all three of Ligue 1's opening fixtures, against Le Mans (2-2), Toulouse (2-2) and Le Havre (2-1). Along with Ludovic Ajorque, Egil Selvik, Joris Chotard and Bradley Locko, Le Guen is one of five Brest players to have featured for the entirety of this start to the season in terms of playing time (270 minutes), ahead of Sunday's visit from Paris Saint-Germain.

Brest want £17.1m for Raphaël Le Guen

Having broken into the starting line-up towards the end of last season and never looked back, the 20-year-old prospect was kept on by the Ti' Zefs during the summer transfer window, with the Bretons unwilling to part with a player in full progression who could fetch a substantial fee in the coming months.

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Under contract until June 2029, the Quimper-born defender currently has a market value of just £686,000, though this is bound to rise quickly as a result of his significant playing time and the growing interest he is attracting. Stade Brestois, for their part, are looking to recoup a considerable sum, having set a huge asking price of £17.1m.

Fulham join the race after Crystal Palace

Linked with Crystal Palace during the off-season, with the Eagles seeking a new centre-back following the sale of Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea, Raphael Le Guen is now attracting interest from another Premier League club. According to information from Le 10 Sport, Fulham have shown interest in the deal.

Sitting 18th in the Premier League after four matches, the Cottagers share something in common with Crystal Palace. While waiting to see whether more prestigious clubs enter the race, Fulham are dreaming of having the final say on a player whose market value remains very modest, but who could well pack his bags and leave France at the end of this season.