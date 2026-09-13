Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Elche: Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo latest

Real Madrid will head on their travels for Tuesday's La Liga clash against Elche at the Estadio Martinez Valero.

Los Blancos have won four of their five league outings this season (L1), including a comfortable 4-1 victory in Saturday's home clash against Rayo Vallecano.

Jose Mourinho's charges head into the midweek round of fixtures in second place in the La Liga table and three points adrift of their arch-rivals Barcelona.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Elche, who have taken just two points from five games.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo has been out of action since suffering a serious knee injury in March. The expectation is that he will be unavailable until early 2027, although a December return cannot be completely ruled out if he makes strong progress over the next few months.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao is back working on the grass as he continues to progress in his recovery from a serious hamstring injury. The aim is for the Brazilian to put himself in a position to return after the extended international break.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy has not played since picking up a thigh injury at the start of May. There is no publicised timeframe for his recovery, although he is not expected to return anytime soon.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for this contest.