Real Madrid transfer news: £60m January move planned for Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to revive their interest in Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi during the January transfer window as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen a problem area in his squad.

The Spanish giants were active during the summer but did not add a specialist defensive midfielder, leaving Mourinho with relatively limited numbers in the deeper areas of his engine room.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga currently provide the majority of Madrid's options in those positions, while the club remain keen to add a player capable of controlling games from the base of midfield.

According to Sport, that search could lead them back to Zubimendi.

The Spain international joined Arsenal in 2025 for around €65m (£56.1m), but his status at the Emirates Stadium has changed significantly this season.

Zubimendi has reportedly accumulated only 82 minutes so far, and Real Madrid are now monitoring whether his reduced role could create an opportunity when the transfer market reopens.

Could Real Madrid make £60m Zubimendi move in January?

Real Madrid have been admirers of Zubimendi for some time.

The 27-year-old had already been considered as a possible midfield reinforcement before he ultimately moved to Arsenal, with his ability to dictate possession and protect the defence making him an attractive option for the Bernabeu hierarchy.

Madrid eventually allowed the opportunity to pass, but the need for another controlling midfielder has not disappeared.

Mourinho possesses significant physical power in central areas through Tchouameni, Valverde and Camavinga, yet the Portuguese coach has fewer natural options capable of setting the rhythm from a deeper position.

That could explain why Zubimendi has returned to the agenda.

Sport claims that Arsenal could consider a January departure if an offer around the €70m mark arrives, essentially allowing the Gunners to recover the fee they paid to sign him.

Whether Madrid would be prepared to commit that amount midway through the season remains to be seen, but the report suggests that the Spanish club are willing to explore the possibility.

The situation could also depend heavily on Zubimendi's role at Arsenal over the coming months.

His limited involvement at the beginning of the season has already placed his future under greater scrutiny, particularly with competition for midfield places increasing in Mikel Arteta's squad.

A January move would therefore become far more realistic if his playing time remains restricted.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Why Mourinho wants another midfielder at Real Madrid

Madrid's interest is also shaped by the composition of Mourinho's squad rather than simply the availability of Zubimendi.

The club invested heavily in other areas during the summer but did not recruit a player specifically to reinforce the defensive midfield department.

That has left Mourinho reliant on a relatively small group.

Tchouameni remains the most natural defensive presence, while Valverde offers energy and ball-carrying ability and Camavinga can operate in several midfield roles.

However, injuries, suspensions and fixture congestion have already exposed how quickly Madrid's midfield depth can become stretched.

Zubimendi would offer a different profile.

The Arsenal midfielder is comfortable receiving possession under pressure, can help a side progress through the first phase of build-up and has the positional discipline required to operate as the deepest midfielder.

Those characteristics would potentially allow Mourinho to rotate his existing options without dramatically changing the structure of his team.

Madrid have been linked with several midfielders over recent months, including Kees Smit and Angelo Stiller, while Alexis Mac Allister has also been mentioned in connection with a possible future move away from Liverpool.

However, Zubimendi currently appears to represent the clearest reported January option.

The next few months could therefore be decisive.

If the Spaniard forces his way back into Arteta's regular Arsenal plans, Madrid may find any winter deal considerably more difficult.

If his limited role continues, though, the Bernabeu could offer an alternative just 18 months after Arsenal won the race for his signature despite Real Madrid's previous interest.

For Mourinho, the attraction is obvious: Real Madrid already possess power and versatility in midfield, but Zubimendi could provide the specialist control that their current squad still lacks.