Arsenal lineup vs. Ipswich: Predicted XI as Viktor Gyokeres, Max Dowman decisions made for EFL Cup clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is expected to make a plethora of changes for Tuesday's EFL Cup third-round match against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

The Gunners only have one confirmed absentee for the midweek clash in William Saliba (back), although Cristhian Mosquera (thigh) and Ben White (groin) will both require late fitness tests.

White was seen holding his groin in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Sunderland before being taken off at half time for Jurrien Timber, who had only just returned from his own - more severe - adductor problem.

Timber came through the second 45 unhurt at the Stadium of Light and will likely be forced into action from the first whistle at Portman Road, where Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes should be retained centrally due to Mosquera and Saliba's problems.

However, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Piero Hincapie can give David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori the night off, and it will be all change in midfield and attack for last year's runners-up.

Following a fabulous first goal for the club on Saturday, Bruno Guimaraes is set to partner Martin Zubimendi in midfield, likely with Mikel Merino operating further forward.

Max Dowman was not involved in the Sunderland win and should be in line for minutes on Tuesday, albeit as a substitute as Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres work in tandem up top.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Kepa; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Guimaraes; Madueke, Merino, Eze; Gyokeres