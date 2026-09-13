EFL Cup
Ipswich
Sep 15, 2026 8.00pm
Portman Road Stadium
Arsenal

Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Ipswich: Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba latest

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White, Saliba, Mosquera latest: Arsenal injury, suspension list vs. Ipswich
© Iconsport / SPI

Still unblemished domestically and continentally in the 2026-27 season, Arsenal commence their quest for silverware in a third competition on Tuesday, when they travel to Ipswich Town in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Mikel Arteta's side have six wins to show from six matches in all tournaments this term, most recently taking down Sunderland 2-0 in the Premier League despite an "unacceptable" penalty decision.

However, the Gunners' struggles in the League Cup are well-documented, as last season's 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the final extended their agonising wait for a first tournament triumph since 1993.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their visit to Ipswich, whose EFL Cup campaign began with a 3-1 win over Leicester City in the second round.

Ben White

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: September 15 (vs. Ipswich)

Ben White - an ever-present so far this season - was seen holding his groin before being taken off at half time against Sunderland on Saturday night.

Arteta did not deliver an update on the England international, but he has nevertheless emerged as a major doubt for Tuesday; thankfully, Jurrien Timber has just recovered from his own groin problem and got through the second half at the Stadium of Light unscathed.

Cristhian Mosquera

© Iconsport / Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: September 15 (vs. Ipswich)

Cristhian Mosquera has missed Arsenal's last three games in all tournaments due to the hamstring strain he suffered against Aston Villa.

The Spaniard is doing "really well" in his recovery - Arteta has affirmed - and he has not yet been ruled out of the third-round showdown.

William Saliba

© Iconsport / Iconsport

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

Arsenal's only long-term absentee at present, William Saliba's long-term back injury flared up during the World Cup, and the Frenchman faces another couple of months on the sidelines at least.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.

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