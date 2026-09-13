Chelsea transfer news: Monaco set 'new' Lamine Camara asking price after £47m summer collapse

Chelsea will supposedly have to fork out £60m if they wish to bring Lamine Camara to the club in the January transfer window.

The Monaco midfielder was at the centre of a dramatic deadline-day saga in the summer transfer window, as Chelsea were ostensibly closing in on an 11th-hour deal after agreeing to sell Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City.

However, with the cut-off point approaching, Monaco sensationally backtracked on their agreement to sell Camara, at the same time that Folarin Balogun's proposed move to Everton collapsed.

Chelsea were left incensed by their Ligue 1 counterparts, whom they felt acted in an unprofessional manner, and Camara recently broke his silence on the "turbulent" period too.

Nevertheless, the West London giants have not lost sight of the 22-year-old ahead of the January transfer window, although Liverpool have also been credited with a serious interest in Camara's services.

Chelsea, Liverpool learn new asking price for Lamine Camara?

© Iconsport / Ben Roberts/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Monaco have the Senegal international under contract until the summer of 2029, though, and journalist Ben Jacobs claims that a fee of £60m will be required to prise him away from the Stade Louis II next year.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as quoted by TEAMTalk, Jacobs said: "My understanding is that Monaco still believe they can still get €70m (£60m, $81m), and they want to keep the player now."

Chelsea had one offer for Camara rebuffed before Monaco accepted a second proposal worth around £47m, but the midfielder's strong early-season form has seen Les Monegasques raise their demands.

Camara has scored one goal and set up one more in his first six appearances of the 2026-27 season in all competitions, playing the full 90 in all of those fixtures across Ligue 1 and the Conference League.

The midfielder provided the assist for Paris Brunner's goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Strasbourg, helping Monaco claim their 10th point from four games this season to sit top of the Ligue 1 table.

Do Chelsea still want Manu Kone?

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Camara was one of two high-profile Chelsea midfield targets on transfer deadline day, as the Blues also made a play for Roma and France lynchpin Manu Kone.

However, Giallorossi boss Gian Piero Gasperini blocked the 25-year-old from leaving Stadio Olimpico on September 1, forcing Chelsea to accelerate their pursuit of Camara.

Roma also have Kone under contract for another three seasons, but a separate report has claimed that Chelsea will reignite their interest in the Frenchman when the winter window rolls around.

Reece James and Romeo Lavia started in midfield for Chelsea against Hull City in Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw, which Moises Caicedo was once again absent from due to injury.