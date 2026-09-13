Preview: Genoa vs Sudtirol - prediction, team news, lineups

Vying for a glamour tie against the Scudetto holders, Genoa and Sudtirol will clash in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday evening.

Set to meet at Stadio Ferraris, the winner of their second-round duel will visit Inter Milan in this season's last 16.

Match preview

Still winless after four Serie A matchdays, Genoa finally secured their first point on Saturday, fighting back to draw at home to newly promoted Frosinone.

With his team trailing at the break, captain Johan Vasquez had a very eventful second half, scoring a 50th-minute equaliser, then seeing red as the final whistle approached.

After conceding seven goals across their first three games, the Grifone allowed Frosinone to take some 26 attempts, causing concern about their defensive structure under Daniele De Rossi.

Following such a slow start to their league campaign, ex-Roma coach De Rossi will be under pressure to avoid an early exit in the cup.

One-time winners of the Coppa Italia - way back in 1937 - the Ligurian club beat Ascoli 4-1 in this season's first round, scoring twice in each half at the Ferraris.

While Serie A survival is the priority, they will be aiming to break beyond the last 16, having exited at that stage in nine of the last 11 years - including a 4-0 defeat to Atalanta last term.

However, little Sudtirol and Italian champions Inter both stand between them and a rare appearance in the latter stages.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

With a modest history and a home stadium that holds around 5,000 people, Sudtirol will be clear minnows in this contest.

Indeed, the Tyrolean club are currently punching above their weight in Italy's second tier, staying put for four consecutive years after winning promotion from Serie C.

Appointed this summer, head coach Davide Possanzini has made a positive start, progressing past Catanzaro in the cup and claiming eight points from a possible 12 in the league.

An advocate of Roberto De Zerbi-style football - having worked with the Tottenham Hotspur boss for seven years - Possanzini saw his side denied another victory at the weekend.

Having led at home to Modena through Alvin Okoro's first-half strike, they conceded an 88th-minute leveller that effectively cost them top spot in Serie B.

Still, Sudtirol should be full of confidence on Tuesday, which is more than can be said for their ailing hosts.

Genoa Coppa Italia form:

Genoa form (all competitions):

Sudtirol Coppa Italia form:

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Sudtirol form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi-ImagePhoto

Between league games against likely relegation rivals Frosinone and Parma, De Rossi is expected to rotate his squad for this midweek cup clash.

Lorenzo Colombo could be rested after his crucial penalty miss on Saturday, while summer signings such as Cody Drameh and Hamed Traore may be handed their first start.

Elias Havel and Lorenzo Venturino are Genoa's only confirmed absentees, while Hamza El Kaouakibi is set to miss out for Sudtirol.

After scoring the late goal that forced penalties in round one, Guadeloupe international Kenny Mixtur will hope to force his way into Possanzini's starting XI at Stadio Ferraris.

Both on loan from Serie A clubs, Okoro and Rares Burnete are also vying to lead the visitors' attack; owned by AC Milan, Kevin Zeroli should feature in midfield.

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Stolz; Otoa, Marcandalli, Vasquez; Drameh, Amorim, Meichtry, Mitaj; Traore, El Shaarawy; Vitinha

Sudtirol possible starting lineup:

Plizzari; Stivanello, Giorgini, Veroli; Molina, Rispoli, Tait, Bjarkason; Zeroli, Vasic; Burnete

We say: Genoa 3-2 Sudtirol

Though this tie has the hallmarks of an upset, Genoa boss De Rossi will not take Sudtirol lightly, knowing his job may soon be on the line.

It could be a real struggle, but the top-flight side will go through to face imperious Inter in the last 16.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.