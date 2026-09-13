Liverpool: Andoni Iraola sent new Florian Wirtz verdict as fans react to Fulham performance

Ex-Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant - in an exclusive Sports Mole interview - has defended Florian Wirtz's form and warned Andoni Iraola against dropping the £116m Germany international.

After scoring two goals in each of their first four matches of the 2026-27 season in all competitions, Liverpool produced a tepid attacking performance in Saturday's 0-0 Premier League draw with Fulham.

The Cottagers came into gameweek four having shipped seven goals in their opening three fixtures, but the attacking quartet of Wirtz, Alexander Isak, Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola were stunted by Alvaro Arbeloa's backline.

Liverpool managed just three shots on target in front of their own fans, and a total of 1.28 Expected Goals, but Wirtz's qualities were once again called into question after the German failed to make a direct impact in front of goal.

Wirtz did not find the target with any of his three shots and also generated just 0.06 Expected Assists himself, although he still fashioned two chances and completed three progressive carries.

Jermaine Pennant launches Florian Wirtz defence amid Liverpool criticism

© Iconsport / PA Images

Asked whether Liverpool should consider dropping Wirtz and starting with a front four of Munoz, Barcola, Isak and Cody Gakpo, Pennant warned Iraola against such a move, highlighting the former's importance in the build-up phases.

"It’s funny with Wirtz, because you don’t see a lot of highlight reels in terms of his assists and goals, but what he does when you’re watching a game is the pre-assist - the free build-up, the nice touches to get someone running onto the ball, then setting up the pass for the goal," Pennant said.

“Those things matter, and I’m sure the manager can see that. He’s so tidy around the ball, on the ball, he hardly loses it and makes the right pass at the right time.

“I think you have to keep him in the number 10 role, because if he does get that confidence and he gets that momentum, if he strikes a partnership with Isak, if he strikes a partnership with Ekitike, that’s worth its weight in gold.

“I think he will be the number 10 because he is the best number 10 at the club. For me, you’ve got to play Isak, Wirtz, Gakpo and Barcola.

“Obviously, when Gakpo’s fit, you can either put him on the left or right. I’d probably prefer him on the right, and then Barcola on the left. But, yeah, I think those four really should play. It’ll be interesting to see when it all starts clicking together.”

How did Liverpool fans react to Florian Wirtz performance?

Florian Wirtz is everywhere for Liverpool and trying so hard to make the difference here. If you don’t see his value as a footballer then this sport isn’t for you. Huge talent. — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) September 12, 2026

Not every Liverpool fan agreed with Pennant's assessment after the Reds' underwhelming stalemate with Fulham, with one supporter predicting an exit from Anfield in a couple of years.

LFCLaurie wrote on X: "Honestly the only reason anyone can still have faith in Wirtz is because they can’t bring themselves to accept he’s a flop. Every club has that big flop and he’s ours. Sooner you realise that the easier it becomes. He’ll be back to the Bundesliga in a season or two."

@SeanDOLfc shared the same sentiment, posting: "The thing is with Wirtz, you can want him to do well but if you actually think we can’t buy a better player you’re just in too deep. We’ll sell him back to Germany within two years."

However, some supporters were more measured in their analysis, as Danny Gallagher wrote: "Florian Wirtz is everywhere for Liverpool and trying so hard to make the difference here. If you don’t see his value as a footballer then this sport isn’t for you. Huge talent."

Wirtz has come up with seven goals and 11 assists in 54 appearances for Liverpool, who are back in action against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday.

Jermaine Pennant was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of NetBet Casino.