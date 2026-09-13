Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery tracking 'dynamic' £30m midfielder amid Liverpool competition

Liverpool and Aston Villa have both set their sights on a move for Fiorentina midfield prospect Cher Ndour, according to a report.

The Reds failed to sign a direct replacement for Curtis Jones during the summer transfer window, when the England international sealed a long-awaited move to Inter Milan.

At the same time, Alexis Mac Allister's future is the subject of increasing uncertainty, as the Argentina international is out of contract in 2028 and has not been offered an extension by Liverpool.

Wataru Endo, meanwhile, is due to walk away as a free agent at the end of the current season, while 18-year-old Trey Nyoni is yet to be given a proper chance to showcase his skills in the first team.

Aston Villa are more well-stocked in midfield, following the summer signings of Leon Goretzka, Johan Manzambi and Joao Gomes, but Amadou Onana will be missing for many months due to a cruciate ligament tear.

Liverpool, Aston Villa 'tracking' Fiorentina's Cher Ndour

© Imago / Gribaudi-ImagePhoto

As both clubs scour the market for engine room reinforcements, CaughtOffside claims that Ndour is being 'tracked' by the Reds and the Villans amid his rise to prominence in Serie A.

The Benfica academy graduate joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in 2023 but failed to make the grade at the Parc des Princes, leading to his £4.3m move to Fiorentina in the January 2025 window.

Ndour's first full season in Italy was a successful one, though, as he registered seven goals and three assists from 47 matches in all competitions, including four Conference League goals as Fiorentina reached the quarter-finals.

The 22-year-old also won his first two caps for the Italy national team in June, and his performances have not only caught the eye of Liverpool and Villa, but Juventus and Inter Milan are also monitoring his development.

The report adds that Fiorentina are yet to receive an official bid for the 6ft 3in midfielder, and the Viola turned away approaches from unnamed clubs during the most recent transfer window.

How much is Cher Ndour worth?

© Iconsport / Ipp

Labelled an 'athletic' and 'dynamic' young midfielder, Ndour's Transfermarkt valuation sits at €20m (£17.2m), although Fiorentina are supposedly after a higher fee to sanction a sale.

The Serie A side are said to want between €30m (£25.8m) and €35m (£30m) to sanction Ndour's sale, given that the Italy international is under contract at the Artemio Franchi until 2029.

Neither Villa nor Liverpool would have a problem forking out the higher end of that bracket for Ndour, whom Fiorentina would make a major profit on nonetheless.

The 22-year-old - who previously spent time on loan at Braga and Besiktas while contracted to PSG - has scored once in five appearances so far this season, netting in a 4-1 Coppa Italia win over Benevento.