Preview: Fiorentina vs Pisa - prediction, team news, lineups

After getting off the mark in Serie A, Fiorentina could claim a place in the Coppa Italia's last 16 when they welcome Pisa to Stadio Franchi on Tuesday.

Having experienced very different fortunes on Friday evening, the winner of this Tuscan derby will visit Napoli in the next round.

Match preview

Following a terrible start under Fabio Grosso - who was shown the door after only four matches - his predecessor as Fiorentina coach restored some order on Friday night.

Paolo Vanoli has been recalled, having steered the Viola to safety as their interim manager last season, and his second reign began with an eventful 4-2 win at Venezia.

Real Madrid-owned starlet Franco Mastantuono helped himself to a hat-trick at Stadio Penzo, ending Fiorentina's pointless start in Serie A.

Only appointed this summer, after Vanoli's contract was not extended, Grosso had kicked off with a 4-1 cup win over Benevento, but things rapidly unravelled from there.

Now back under familiar management and hoping to recover more confidence, the Florence club can seek back-to-back wins when they return to the Coppa Italia.

Having lifted the trophy six times - and reached the final as recently as 2023 - Fiorentina have a rich history in Italy's national cup, in contrast to their Derby dell'Arno rivals.

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Pisa have long lived in the shadow of their counterparts from the Tuscan capital, never claiming the Coppa Italia.

Eliminated in round two last term, the Nerazzurri are now back at the same stage following a narrow first-round victory over Empoli.

Paolo Bianco's side required penalties to squeeze past another regional rival, after being held to a 1-1 home draw.

Having ended a three-decade wait to rejoin Serie A in 2025, Pisa were then sent straight back to Italy's second tier last season, submitting to an almost inevitable relegation.

Going down with a whimper, they lost all of their last nine games while shipping 22 goals, posting just four points between February and May.

Bianco - who took Monza up through the Serie B playoffs last term - is now leading Pisa's promotion quest, but it has not started smoothly: they were beaten 4-1 by Virtus Entella on Friday, suffering their second defeat in four games.

Fiorentina Coppa Italia form:

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Pisa Coppa Italia form:

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Pisa form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

After a huge overhaul of personnel since his departure, Vanoli must try to get the best from Fiorentina's summer signings such as Pedro Goncalves, Alieu Njie and Willy Gnonto, all of whom featured in Venice.

More rotation is expected on Tuesday, when Mateo Pellegrino will hope to supplant Beto from the Viola's lone striker role, having scored in both of his last two appearances.

Only long-term absentee Fabiano Parisi is unavailable due to injury, so the hosts have plenty of options to choose from.

Pisa are also set to make changes, particularly in light of their dismal home loss last time out.

The first-half dismissal of Mehdi Leris played a major role in that defeat, so it remains to be seen if the French winger keeps his place - a subsequent suspension will apply in Serie B.

Experienced forward Stefano Moreo - who registered seven Serie A goals last season - returned from injury on Friday evening and could now be ready to start.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Mario, Pongracic, Ranieri, Viery; Ndour, Oulai, Brescianini; Goncalves, Pellegrino, Gnonto

Pisa possible starting lineup:

Confente; Calabresi, Canestrelli, Primasso; Vural, Leone, Loyola, Angori; Ferrah, Moreo; Petagna

We say: Fiorentina 3-1 Pisa

While some of their summer recruitment was questionable, Fiorentina have spent heavily to build a big squad, so they should be able to rest key men and still see off Pisa.

Vanoli's steady hand made all the difference last season, and he can start his second spell in Florence with back-to-back wins.

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