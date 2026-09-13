Real Madrid transfer news: Eduardo Camavinga rejected £43m Galatasaray move before winning Mourinho trust

Eduardo Camavinga reportedly rejected the chance to leave Real Madrid for Galatasaray in a deal worth around £43m during the summer transfer window before earning the trust of Jose Mourinho.

The France international entered the summer with uncertainty surrounding his position at the Santiago Bernabeu following a difficult 2025-26 campaign.

Camavinga had lost ground in the midfield hierarchy and was subsequently left out of France's squad for the 2026 World Cup, leaving questions over whether a change of club could provide the fresh start he needed.

Real Madrid were also prepared to listen to proposals for the midfielder rather than declaring him unavailable.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Galatasaray emerged with one of the most concrete approaches and were willing to pay approximately €50m (£43m) to take Camavinga to Turkey.

The move ultimately failed not because Madrid refused to negotiate, but because the 23-year-old decided that he wanted to remain in Spain and fight for his place under Mourinho.

Why Camavinga rejected £43m Galatasaray move

"During the summer, there was a Turkish club, Galatasaray, who were willing to pay €50m for Camavinga," Moretto revealed on Spanish radio programme La Pizarra.

"Galatasaray tried to sign him, but Camavinga refused. He wanted to stay at Madrid."

That decision involved a degree of risk.

Camavinga was not starting the new era under Mourinho from an untouchable position, and the arrival of a new head coach meant that previous status offered little guarantee over his future role.

Galatasaray, by contrast, were prepared to make a substantial investment in a player who could have occupied a central position in their project.

Madrid's willingness to consider offers also demonstrates that a departure was more than a speculative transfer story.

Moretto added: "The club listened to offers for him, but the player earned Mourinho's trust."

Camavinga therefore chose competition at the Bernabeu over the prospect of potentially greater security elsewhere.

His decision was particularly notable after a season in which a lack of continuity had affected his international standing as well as his club position.

Rather than seek guaranteed minutes, however, the former Rennes midfielder backed himself to convince Mourinho that he could still have an important role in Madrid's plans.

© Iconsport / Federico Titone / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

How Camavinga won over Mourinho at Real Madrid

That gamble appears to have altered the picture.

Instead of beginning the season as a player Madrid were willing to move on, Camavinga has become another credible midfield option for Mourinho.

He offered another reminder of that against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. Having returned to the squad after serving his Champions League suspension, Camavinga came on at half time and made an encouraging contribution. He was notably involved in the rapid transition that led to Real Madrid's fourth and final goal in the 4-1 victory.

His versatility remains an important part of his value.

Camavinga can operate as a deeper midfielder, play in a more mobile central role and, when necessary, provide additional cover elsewhere in the team.

That flexibility has long made him useful to Real Madrid, but his challenge this summer was to prove that usefulness remained relevant in Mourinho's version of the side.

He appears to have done enough to change the coach's perception.

The situation does not necessarily mean Camavinga has become an automatic starter or that the competition for places has disappeared.

Madrid still possess significant depth in midfield, and Mourinho has several options when selecting the balance of his side.

However, there is a clear difference between entering the summer with the club willing to consider a £43m departure and beginning the season having secured the manager's confidence.

Camavinga's choice also gives his season a different significance.

After missing the World Cup and facing questions over his Madrid future, regular involvement could give him the opportunity to rebuild both his club status and his position in the France setup.

Galatasaray were ready to offer an immediate exit route and Madrid were prepared to hear them out.

Camavinga instead chose the harder path.

For now, that decision appears to have paid off: the midfielder who could have been sold for around £43m has remained at the Bernabeu and turned an uncertain summer into another opportunity under Mourinho.