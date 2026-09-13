Barcelona transfer news: Raphinha future decision 'already' being considered by La Liga leaders

Barcelona have reportedly already decided to offer a new contract to Raphinha.

The La Liga giants are currently preparing to square off against Levante in their latest league fixture on Sunday.

However, amid their long-standing issues with the relevant financial regulations, Barcelona's board must plan major pieces of business accordingly.

Resolving Raphinha's future at Camp Nou may not have necessarily been a priority, a result of his contract not expire until 2028.

Nevertheless, as per AS, Barcelona's hierarchy seemingly have a plan of action in mind.

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Barcelona have Raphinha plan

The report alleges that the Catalan giants will soon be offering fresh terms to the club captain.

Barcelona are said to be considering handing Raphinha a two-year extension until the end of 2029-30.

Sporting director Deco has already publicly acknowledged that Barcelona will "talk" to the versatile attacker.

During the back end of the summer transfer window, a report emerged which suggested that the 29-year-old had interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Furthermore, it was claimed that Barcelona were open-minded to a sale should they receive a suitable offer.

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Will Raphinha stay at Barcelona?

Raphinha, now in his fifth campaign at Barcelona, has progressed into one of the world's standout players.

He has racked up 83 goals and 60 assists from his 182 appearances for a club he has admitted are his "dream" destination.

However, it remains to be seen whether Raphinha will be open to a fresh challenge, particularly if Barcelona end an extended wait to win another Champions League trophy this season.

A scenario could play out where he insists on waiting until the end of 2026-27 before making a decision on his future.