Man City transfer news: Jack Grealish permanent Everton stance 'revealed' after Hill Dickinson Stadium move

Jack Grealish allegedly has his sights set on earning a permanent transfer to Everton.

During the closing stages of the summer transfer window, Manchester City allowed the playmaker to complete another loan switch to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

That is despite the England international's contract at the Etihad Stadium being due to expire at the end of the season.

At this point in time, the assumption is that he will allow his terms to run down in order to become a free agent next summer.

Nevertheless, as per Football Insider, the 31-year-old already has a preferred plan in place for the next phase of his career.

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Grealish takes Everton stance

The report states that Grealish wants to secure a permanent deal at the Merseyside outfit.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether Everton share the same stance over acquiring the former Aston Villa star.

However, Grealish is said to be motivated to impress David Moyes and the club's hierarchy with his career in the Premier League seemingly on the line.

Grealish has accumulated 49 minutes across two substitute outings against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, the latter on Saturday evening ending in a goalless draw.

He has had to be content with second-half appearances with Brennan Johnson and Tyrique George having been used on the flanks by Moyes.

With Everton's small squad, however, the expectation is that Grealish will earn regular playing time, providing that he stays fit.

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Will Grealish start in Everton vs. Wolves fixture?

The assumption is that Moyes will include Grealish in his starting lineup for Wednesday's EFL Cup third round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Moyes is expected to find a balance with naming a strong XI in a competition that Everton want to win and handing squad players minutes.