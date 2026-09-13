Man United injury news: Benjamin Sesko shares new update before Manchester City showdown

Manchester United forward Benjamin Sesko has claimed that he is now in "perfect" fitness.

Sesko and the Red Devils are currently preparing for Sunday's derby with Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Slovenia international has spent time out of the starting lineup courtesy of a shin injury that he was dealing with during pre-season.

However, he finally made his first start of the campaign in Thursday's 4-0 victory over Sabah in the Champions League.

Ahead of the game with Man City, Sesko feels that he is in ideal condition to make an impact in what may already feel like a must-win match in England's top flight.

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Sesko speaks on Man United injury issue

As quoted by The Independent, the 23-year-old said: "It was basically just to make sure that it doesn't get worse because this was kind of a problem.

"We just need a little bit longer than usual, because if you start too early, it might appear again.

"And I think waiting a little bit longer was a great decision, and now it's healed, so it's perfect. It was shin."

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Will Sesko start for Man United against Man City?

Sesko has played a part in all four of Man United's competitive games this season, initially accumulating 53 minutes across three matches in the Premier League.

That was followed by 64 minutes against Sabah, a game in which Sesko scored for the second successive match.

Michael Carrick must consider how to line up against Man City, with Sesko theoretically competing with Marcus Rashford for a starting role.

Although the temptation will be not to rush Sesko, Carrick may decide to use Matheus Cunha on the left and deploy Sesko down the middle, reducing Rashford to a spot on the substitutes' bench.