Preview: Middlesbrough vs Millwall - prediction, team news, lineups

Middlesbrough will be looking to continue their good form when they welcome Millwall to the Riverside on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit fourth in the Championship table, while the visitors are 12th.

Match preview

Middlesbrough missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season when they lost 1-0 to Hull City in the Championship playoff final at Wembley.

However, they are among the favourites to earn promotion this season and have strengthened their squad with the additions of players like Will Lankshear, Radek Vitek, Sebastian Berhalter and Amario Cozier-Duberry.

Kim Hellberg's side have also started strong, suffering just one defeat so far, and they are unbeaten in their last four league games.

On Saturday, Boro beat Norwich City 4-3 in dramatic fashion thanks to a late winner from Ashley Phillips, with Berhalter bagging a brace and Cozier-Duberry also finding the back of the net.

Hellberg branded the game "absolutely crazy" and hailed his side for the "character" they showed to find a winner in stoppage time.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Millwall also began the season as one of the favourites to earn promotion to the Premier League, having finished just one point off the automatic promotion spots last year.

However, things have not gone to plan for the Lions, who have won just one of their last four league games.

After beating Bristol City and Norwich in their opening matches, Millwall's momentum was halted when they were thumped 5-1 by Southampton last month.

That was followed by a 3-0 defeat to Wrexham, before they bounced back to thrash Bolton Wanderers 4-0.

Alex Neil's side were unable to carry that momentum into Saturday's clash with Blackburn Rovers, suffering a 3-1 loss that the head coach branded a "wasted opportunity".

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Millwall Championship form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Middlesbrough could hand Phillips a start against Millwall if Hellberg decides not to risk Alfie Jones, who picked up a minor knock on Saturday.

Lankshear is set to lead the line, having made an excellent start to life at Middlesbrough with five goals in six Championship appearances.

Berhalter is set to continue in midfield after his brace against Norwich, with Aidan Morris expected to partner him.

Millwall are dealing with a lengthy injury list, with the likes of Casper De Norre, Josh Coburn, Lukas Jensen, Tristan Crama, Alfie Doughty, Mathis Servais, Luke Cundle, Massimo Luongo and Mihailo Ivanovic currently sidelined.

Lyndon Dykes is expected to continue up front, with support out wide from Romain Esse and Camiel Neghli.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Brittain, Phillips, Malanda, Borges; Berhalter, Morris; Cozier-Duberry, McGree, Conway; Lankshear

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Osei-Tutu, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge; Mazou-Sacko, Metcalfe; Esse, Arconte, Neghli; Dykes

We say: Middlesbrough 3-1 Millwall

Middlesbrough are in much better form and should have enough quality to beat a Millwall side struggling with injuries.

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