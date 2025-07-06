Arsenal confirm the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, and his choice of shirt number suggests that another Emirates exit could be on the cards.

Arsenal have announced the signing of Spain international midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Madrid on a long-term contract.

The 26-year-old has joined for a reported €65m (£56.1m) - slightly higher than his £51m release clause - and becomes the Gunners' second arrival of the summer window after goalkeeper and compatriot Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Zubimendi is understood to have penned a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium until the summer of 2030, and he is expected to become Mikel Arteta's first-choice defensive midfielder next season following the exits of Jorginho and Thomas Partey.

In his first interview with arsenal.com, the Euro 2024 winner said: "This is a huge moment in my career. It's the move I was looking for and one I wanted to make.

"As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club and this team are. I set my sights on Arsenal because their style of play is a good fit for me. They have shown their potential recently and the best is yet to come."

Mikel Arteta reacts to Zubimendi arrival as £55m signing confirmed



Controlling the tempo. Martin Zubimendi is a Gunner ✊ Original music by Ezra Collective's Femi Koleoso. pic.twitter.com/sYbDanRUnT

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 6, 2025

Zubimendi has touched down in North London after rising to prominence during a stellar spell with Real Sociedad, whom he scored 10 goals and set up nine more in 236 appearances for across all competitions.

The deep-lying midfielder won one Copa del Rey in San Sebastian and also boasts European Championship and UEFA Nations League titles with Spain, whom he has represented on 19 occasions.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said of Zubimendi: "Martin is a player who will bring a huge amount of quality and football intelligence to our team. He will fit in really well and he has all the attributes to be a key player for us.

“The standard he has consistently performed at over the last few seasons for both club and country is exactly why we are so excited to have him with us. We all welcome Martin and his family to the club."

Arsenal are believed to have completed the formalities of the Zubimendi deal some time ago, but the announcement of his signing was delayed for both financial reasons and the tragic death of Diogo Jota.

Following the Spaniard's arrival, Arsenal are expected to conclude deals for Cristhian Mosquera and Christian Norgaard, as well as ramping up their search for a new winger and striker.

Zubimendi's unusual shirt number hints at possible exit

Rather than inherit Partey's five shirt or take the number six with Gabriel Magalhaes claiming the '5', Zubimendi will sport the number 36 during his time in North London.

The midfielder donned that jersey when he first broke into the Real Sociedad first team, and he takes the shirt from its previous incumbent at Arsenal, third-choice goalkeeper Tommy Setford.

The young Englishman's jersey being stolen by Zubimendi could suggest that he is set for a loan exit before the summer transfer window closes, although he may simply be bestowed with a new number instead.

Prior to Setford taking the 36, the likes of Ismael Bennacer, Emiliano Martinez, Johan Djourou and Jermaine Pennant previously had that shirt in their possession during their Arsenal days.