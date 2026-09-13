Team News: Leeds vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Both unbeaten after three rounds in the 2026-27 Premier League, Leeds United and Newcastle United lock horns at Elland Road on Monday night.

However, the Whites were slain 6-3 by Chelsea in the EFL Cup in midweek, whereas Matthias Jaissle's side progressed to the fourth round courtesy of a 1-0 win over Millwall.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

Leeds vs. Newcastle Premier League Match Preview ⚪⚫ | "An Outlandish Prediction..."

LEEDS

Out: Joe Rodon (thigh), Mateo Joseph (ACL)

Doubtful: Ilia Gruev (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Justin, Muharemovic, Elvedi; Bogle, Stach, Tanaka, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

NEWCASTLE

Out: Joelinton (thigh), Dan Burn (ankle), William Osula (ankle)

Doubtful: Amar Dedic (hamstring), Ewen Jaouen (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hornicek; Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Gonzalez, Miley; Elanga, Willock, Barnes; Wissa