Team News: Leeds vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Both unbeaten after three rounds in the 2026-27 Premier League, Leeds United and Newcastle United lock horns at Elland Road on Monday night.
However, the Whites were slain 6-3 by Chelsea in the EFL Cup in midweek, whereas Matthias Jaissle's side progressed to the fourth round courtesy of a 1-0 win over Millwall.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
LEEDS vs. NEWCASTLE
LEEDS
Out: Joe Rodon (thigh), Mateo Joseph (ACL)
Doubtful: Ilia Gruev (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Justin, Muharemovic, Elvedi; Bogle, Stach, Tanaka, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor
NEWCASTLE
Out: Joelinton (thigh), Dan Burn (ankle), William Osula (ankle)
Doubtful: Amar Dedic (hamstring), Ewen Jaouen (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hornicek; Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Gonzalez, Miley; Elanga, Willock, Barnes; Wissa