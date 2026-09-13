Everton target Mauro Icardi still waiting for his next challenge

A free agent since his contract with Galatasaray came to an end, Mauro Icardi is still searching for his next challenge following a successful season in Turkey. The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has several options in Europe as well as in South America.

After several difficult seasons at PSG, Mauro Icardi had decided to revive his career at Galatasaray, where he scored freely during his first two campaigns (22 and 24 goals in the league). Having suffered a long-term injury during his third year, the Argentina international bounced back well last season with 14 goals in 31 Super Lig appearances.

No talks between Icardi and Everton

Despite this, both parties decided not to continue the partnership, and the 33-year-old striker remains without a club. On Friday, it emerged that Icardi had five options to bounce back, but one of them now appears to be off the table.

© Imago / BSR Agency

Indeed, according to revelations from Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, a move to Everton is not currently on the agenda, and there are no ongoing discussions between the former Inter Milan man and the Toffees. Among the potential destinations, a return to the Premier League was arguably the most prestigious option for Mauro Icardi.

Other clubs keeping tabs on Icardi

Following the collapse of negotiations with Richarlison, certain rumours, apparently unfounded, linked Icardi with a move to Merseyside. According to information from TyC Sports, Olympiacos, PAOK, Lazio and Parma are said to be keeping an eye on the forward.

It is worth noting that Atlético Mineiro have also shown interest. His agent explained that financial terms would not be the priority. His situation is, in any case, expected to become clearer soon.